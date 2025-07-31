Audyence’s Integrations with B2B Ecosystem Leaders 6sense, Bombora, Channel99, and Demandbase Bring Real-Time Buyer Intent into Programmatic Demand Activation

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audyence, the system of record for paid B2B demand marketing, today announced strategic integrations with four of the industry's leading data and intelligence platforms: 6sense, Bombora, Channel99, and Demandbase. These new connections bring real-time buyer intelligence directly into Audyence’s programmatic platform, enabling marketers to plan, activate, and optimize lead generation campaigns with unmatched precision, speed, and scale.

By unifying intent data, performance signals, and account-level insights in one platform, Audyence is transforming how modern B2B teams turn signals into scalable demand.

With these integrations, Audyence customers can automatically sync with the partners’ dynamic intent-driven buying stage data, ICP scoring, and account fit intelligence into demand campaign planning and activation—eliminating data silos and enabling smarter, faster execution.

“Modern demand marketing requires precision, speed, and coordination across every touchpoint,” said Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence. “By integrating with these industry leaders, we’re helping B2B marketers move from insight to action in seconds, with full transparency and control, without the lag of manual workflows or using multiple disjointed platforms.”

Together, these integrations empower users of Audyence to:

Orchestrate precision-targeted campaigns using live intent, engagement, and firmographic signals

Activate paid demand programs dynamically, based on data and valuable insights

Eliminate vendor/partner fragmentation by managing planning, execution, and delivery from one system of record



“Integrating Demandbase’s deep account intelligence with Audyence’s orchestration capabilities unlocks a new level of precision for our joint customers,” said Vanessa Willett, VP of Partner Ecosystem at Demandbase. “This collaboration moves us closer to delivering truly connected, data-driven demand strategies that drive revenue.”

"Bombora is committed to making our data, including our industry-leading Company SurgeⓇ Intent data, available wherever, whenever, however our customers want to use it," said Mike Burton, Co-Founder and EVP Strategic Partnerships at Bombora. "Our partnership and integration with Audyence is another important step in realizing this vision."

“With Channel99 and Audyence together, marketers can finally see and act on performance data in real time,” said Chris Golec, Founder/CEO at Channel99. “It’s a win for transparency and efficiency.”

“Our partnership with Audyence is about delivering immediate, high-impact results for revenue teams,” said Dustin Piper, EVP of Partnerships and Alliances at 6sense. “By making 6sense audiences instantly actionable within Audyence, we’re eliminating manual steps and accelerating time to engagement, so customers can go from insight to execution in seconds.”

These integrations are part of Audyence’s broader vision to be the command center for demand marketing, connecting strategy, data, and execution in a single, automated platform.

About Audyence:

Audyence is the industry’s first system of record for paid demand marketing, centralizing how B2B marketers and agencies activate and manage cost-per-lead (CPL) campaigns at scale. Purpose-built for B2B, Audyence combines advanced programmatic technology, real-time data infrastructure, and intelligent automation to power a unified marketplace for high-quality, performance-driven demand.

Through a single platform, Audyence delivers transparency, centralized control, and operational efficiency across the entire campaign lifecycle, from audience planning and media activation to lead delivery and performance optimization. The result is better lead quality, reduced overhead, and stronger return on investment.

Co-founded in 2023 by Karl Van Buren and Roland Deal, Audyence bridges decades of experience across B2B media supply and global agency demand. As CEO, Karl brings deep expertise in digital media infrastructure, while Roland drives business development and partnerships and has led enterprise brand and demand initiatives for over 25 years. Their shared vision: to modernize B2B demand marketing with the technology and accountability it has long lacked.

Learn more at https://www.audyence.com.

Contact: marketing@audyence.com