COMPLY Appoints Brian Alexander as Chief Financial Officer and Jack Van Arsdale as General Counsel to Accelerate Growth and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPLY, the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and services for financial firms, today announced the appointments of Brian Alexander as Chief Financial Officer and Jack Van Arsdale as General Counsel. The two seasoned executives bring decades of cross-functional experience scaling SaaS businesses and partnering across the enterprise to drive operational excellence, business insights, and sustainable growth.





Brian Alexander joins COMPLY with more than three decades of leadership in high-growth, investor-backed and public SaaS and technology companies. Most recently, he served as CFO at Kipu Health, where he led financial operations, planning and strategy through a period of rapid growth and transformation. Prior to that, Brian held senior finance roles at companies including Diligent, BoardEffect, Blackboard, and MCI, where he drove strategic planning, financial performance, and operational rigor. Throughout his career, Brian has successfully partnered across go-to-market, product, and operational teams to scale businesses efficiently and sustainably.





Jack Van Arsdale brings a wealth of legal and strategic experience to COMPLY. Prior to COMPLY, he served as General Counsel at 360training.com, Inc., where he led the legal department and managed acquisitions to expand the business’s portfolio of training content. Before 360training, Jack was General Counsel at Diligent Corporation, where he completed 25 acquisitions and built a global legal team as the company scaled from $15 million to $600 million in revenue. With deep expertise in compliance, commercial strategy, corporate governance, M&A, and risk management, Jack will strengthen COMPLY’s ability to move with speed, accuracy and integrity.

“Brian and Jack bring exactly the type of strategic partnership we look for at COMPLY - experienced, collaborative, and forward-looking,” said Michael Stanton, CEO of COMPLY. “They’ve both scaled high-growth businesses, partnered across teams, and built financial, operational and legal foundations that unlock long-term value. Their impact will be felt far beyond their functions as we deepen our role as the global regulatory partner of choice for financial services firms, from RIAs and broker-dealers to global investment banks and private funds.”

These latest appointments reinforce COMPLY’s commitment to delivering best-in-class technology, actionable insights, and expert advisory support to the financial services industry. As regulatory expectations continue to rise, COMPLY remains focused on equipping compliance professionals with the tools they need to operate with confidence and clarity.



