CoRegen, Inc. Appoints Biotech Veteran Sonal Gupta, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

HOUSTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoRegen, a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel treatments for patients impacted by some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Sonal Gupta, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to advance the company’s strategy of altering the steroid receptor coactivator (SRC-3) gene to eradicate solid tumors.

“Dr. Gupta joins CoRegen as we prepare to advance our SRC-3 platform into the clinic,” said Suneet Varma, Chairman of the Board at CoRegen. “As a physician-scientist, she brings a unique combination of clinical development expertise, translational science leadership, and deep regulatory experience across oncology and rare disease. Her proven track record of leading innovative programs through critical milestones, from trial design and execution to FDA and global regulatory engagement, makes her an invaluable addition to our team. As we accelerate our transition to a clinical-stage company, her strategic insight and executional strength will be instrumental in advancing our platform and delivering meaningful impact for patients.”

Dr. Gupta added, "CoRegen’s innovative approach to solid tumors and its commitment to improving patient outcomes align with my own passion for advancing medicine through collaboration and scientific excellence. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive our clinical and regulatory strategies forward."

Dr. Gupta brings nearly 20 years of experience across biotech and pharmaceutical companies, with expertise in oncology, rare diseases, cell and gene therapy, and translational medicine. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at AffyImmune Therapeutics, where she led efforts to restart and expand clinical trials for autologous CAR T-cell therapies, including studies in non-small cell lung cancer and rare tumors. Prior to AffyImmune, Dr. Gupta was Head of Translational Medicine at AVROBIO, where she oversaw gene therapy programs for Gaucher, Fabry, and Pompe diseases. She also held clinical leadership roles at Rubius Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences, contributing to development programs in sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and solid tumors. Her background spans IND strategy, biomarker development, and engagement with global regulatory agencies. Dr. Gupta earned her M.D. from Government Medical College in Surat, India, and her Ph.D. in cancer biology and immunology from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom. She is an author of numerous peer-reviewed publications and has served as a clinical and scientific advisor to both industry and academic collaborators.

About CoRegen

CoRegen is pioneering a novel approach to cancer treatment by targeting the SRC-3 gene in Regulatory T (Treg) cells, a type of adoptive cell therapy (ACT), enabling the immune system to recognize and eliminate solid tumors. Research from the O’Malley Lab at Baylor College of Medicine has shown that genetically modifying Tregs alters their behavior, allowing them to penetrate tumors, release cytokines, and recruit immune cells to eradicate tumors in preclinical models.

About Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine is a health sciences university that creates knowledge and applies science and discoveries to further education, healthcare, and community service locally and globally. Dr. Bert O’Malley is the Tom Thompson Distinguished Leadership Professor of Molecular and Cellular Biology and Chancellor at Baylor College of Medicine.

About Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT)

Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) is a form of immunotherapy in which a patient's own immune cells (or those from a donor) are collected, modified or expanded outside the body, and then infused back into the patient to help the immune system fight diseases, such as cancer.

About Regulatory T (Treg) Cells

Regulatory T (Treg) cells are a specialized subset of T cells, which are part of the immune system. Their primary role is to maintain immune system balance by suppressing excessive immune responses and preventing autoimmune diseases, where the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues. However, these Tregs can also be co-opted by cancers to evade attack by the immune system, leading to tumor progression and metastatic disease.

