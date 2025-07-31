ODW Logistics Moves More Than Miles for Pelotonia 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics (ODW), a leading national third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proud to continue its partnership with Pelotonia , supporting Ride Weekend 2025 with comprehensive logistics and transportation services. The annual cycling event will take place August 2-3 and raises critical funding for cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).

This marks the eighth consecutive year that ODW Logistics has supported Pelotonia’s mission of Ending Cancer. In addition to managing the transportation of thousands of bicycles and inventory across the 190-mile course, ODW is providing expanded support this year to ensure smooth transitions between event locations.

“At ODW, we’re honored to support Pelotonia and the community that rallies behind its powerful mission,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President. “From overseeing Pelotonia inventory to coordinating logistics and ensuring the safe transport of bicycles, we're dedicated to supporting this remarkable cause and driving forward Pelotonia’s mission.”

“The support from ODW Logistics in managing the complex logistics of Ride Weekend helps us to deliver a world-class event experience to the Pelotonia community,” said Joe Apgar, CEO of Pelotonia. “We are grateful for their team’s collaboration in helping us make Pelotonia’s signature event run smoothly and continue to be meaningful for our participants year-after-year.”

Since its founding in 2009 Pelotonia has raised more than $309 million for innovative cancer research, including the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. Ride Weekend 2025 is expected to bring together over 7,000 Riders, 3,000 Volunteers, and countless supporters across Ohio.

To learn more about ODW Logistics’ third-party logistics solutions and ongoing support for community-driven causes like Pelotonia, visit www.odwlogistics.com .

To learn more about Pelotonia, register to participate, or donate to innovative cancer research, visit pelotonia.org .

About ODW Logistics

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com

About Pelotonia

Pelotonia is a community passionate about ending cancer. Through its signature series of iconic and impactful events featuring cycling, entertainment, and volunteerism experiences, the Pelotonia community accelerates funding for innovative cancer research. With support from generous funding partners – American Electric Power Foundation, Bath & Body Works, Huntington National Bank, Peggy & Richard Santulli, Victoria’s Secret, Ariel Corporation, The Haslam 3 Foundation, M/I Homes, Safelite, Abbott, Barbasol, Cardinal Health, DHL Supply Chain, Diamond Hill, Nationwide Insurance and Pharmavite – Pelotonia directs 100 percent of every dollar raised by participants to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, including the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. To date, the Pelotonia community has raised more than $309 million for innovative cancer research. This year’s signature events include Opening Ceremony on August 1, Ride Weekend on August 2-3 and Gravel Day on October 4, 2025. To learn more about Pelotonia, visit pelotonia.org .

