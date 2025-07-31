Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market Size to Hit USD 164.35 Billion by 2032, Driven by Cloud, Automation & AI Integration | SNS Insider

Austin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Process as a Service Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) M arket was valued at approximately USD 67.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching around USD 164.35 billion by 2032. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.54% from 2025 to 2032.”

The growth factors of BPaaS market include need for scalable and cost-effective solutions for business process, increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and automation across enterprise functions. These features are increasingly providing organizations with BPaaS to reduce infrastructure costs and improve service delivery using BPaaS. In addition, the increasing AI & Analytics incorporation within BPaaS services is facilitating improved decision-making & operational agility which in turn is stimulating market growth over the projected period.

The U.S. BPaaS market, valued at USD 22.21 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 49.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.42%. Growth is driven by digital transformation, rising cloud adoption, and automation demand, enabling cost efficiency and operational scalability across U.S. enterprises.

Get a Sample Report of Business Process as a Service Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7102

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

DXC Technology Company

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Fujitsu

Genpact

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM

Infosys Limited

NTT DATA Group Corporation

Sutherland

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro

Business Process as a Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 67.87 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 164.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.54% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Business Process (Human Resource Management (HRM), Accounting and Finance, Sales & Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Procurement & Supply Chain Management, Operations, Others)

• By Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid)

• By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

• By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government, Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Business Process as a Service Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7102

Key Industry Segmentation

By Business Process, Accounting & Finance Emerges as Leading BPaaS Segment in 2024 with 24% Share

In 2024, the accounting and finance segment led the BPaaS market with a 24% share, fueled by rising demand for automating invoicing, payroll, compliance, and reporting. Its routine, data-heavy nature makes it ideal for outsourcing, helping organizations improve financial accuracy, reduce costs, and boost transparency through streamlined and efficient cloud-based solutions.

By Deployment Mode, Public Cloud Dominated BPaaS Market in 2024 with 59% Share

In 2024, public cloud held a 59% share of the BPaaS market, driven by its affordability, scalability, and ease of deployment. Enterprises across sectors leveraged it to host outsourced processes without investing in physical infrastructure. Its robust security, global accessibility, and constant innovation made it the platform of choice for digital transformation efforts.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Lead BPaaS Market in 2024 with 65% Share

In 2024, large enterprises accounted for 65% of the BPaaS market revenue, driven by complex process demands and robust cloud investment capacity. Their focus on workflow optimization, cost efficiency, and strategic tech partnerships enabled them to capitalize on BPaaS benefits, reinforcing their dominant market position through scalable and streamlined digital transformation initiatives.

By Application, Healthcare Sector to Witness Fastest BPaaS Growth at 13.10% CAGR Through 2032

The healthcare sector is poised for the fastest BPaaS growth, with a projected CAGR of 13.10% from 2025 to 2032. Increasing adoption of digital health tools and demand for efficient billing, claims, and records management are key drivers. Cloud-based outsourcing supports scalable telehealth operations and enhances digital patient engagement across the healthcare ecosystem.

North America Led BPaaS Market in 2024 with 42% Revenue Share, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest BPaaS Growth

North America dominated the BPaaS market in 2024 with a 42% revenue share, due to penetration in cloud-based solutions, improved digital infrastructure, and the presence of major players in this region. The focus on operational efficiency, AI and automation in the region of the world continued to drive strong BPaaS through critical industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and professional services, cementing its place front and center in enterprise cloud outsourcing.

Asia Pacific is set to grow fastest in the BPaaS market, with a 12.71% CAGR forecast from 2025 to 2032. Rising digital transformation, expanding IT infrastructure, and SME cloud adoption are key enablers. Governments and enterprises are investing in scalable automation to counter labor costs, making BPaaS a preferred strategy for cost efficiency and competitiveness.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Business Process as a Service Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7102

USP’S

• IT Spending & Investment Metrics – Analyzes enterprise spending patterns on BPaaS solutions, including allocation trends, cost optimization initiatives, and the shifting share of IT budgets toward cloud-based process outsourcing.

• Service Quality & SLA Compliance Metrics – Tracks SLA adherence levels, resolution times, uptime performance, and penalty avoidance, providing a lens into service reliability and vendor accountability within BPaaS agreements.

• Security & Regulatory Compliance Metrics – Evaluates data protection adherence, audit readiness, industry-specific compliance (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR), and risk management frameworks across BPaaS platforms, ensuring trust and governance alignment.

• Integration & Connectivity Metrics – Measures integration depth with ERPs, CRMs, and legacy systems, API utilization rates, and middleware reliance—highlighting ease of adoption within heterogeneous enterprise IT ecosystems.

• Operational Data & Processing Metrics – Captures total data volume handled, transaction throughput, and peak load management efficiency—illustrating the scalability and processing strength of BPaaS environments in live operations.

• Platform Scalability & Performance Metrics – Assesses horizontal/vertical scaling capabilities, concurrent user handling, deployment flexibility, and multi-tenant architecture efficiency to evaluate long-term BPaaS platform growth readiness.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.