Robin Energy Ltd. Adopts Bitcoin as Primary Treasury Reserve Asset with $5 Million Initial Allocation

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE) ("Robin Energy" or the "Company"), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously endorsed Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset and has authorized an immediate allocation of $5 million to be executed through a measured, institutional-grade implementation approach.

The above allocation comes as part of the newly adopted comprehensive Bitcoin treasury framework targeting up to 50% of its long-term cash reserves, with any potential purchases beyond the initial allocation to be deployed to Bitcoin through disciplined dollar-cost averaging.

Petros Panagiotidis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Robin Energy, commented: “Our Board's endorsement of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset represents a carefully considered strategic decision to optimize our balance sheet for long-term value creation. We believe Bitcoin's unique characteristics as a scarce, finite digital asset provide compelling treasury optimization benefits, including potential inflation hedging properties and portfolio diversification advantages.”

The Bitcoin purchases will be funded entirely through existing cash reserves without impacting operational liquidity or growth initiatives, and both purchases and custody arrangements are expected to be executed through qualified digital asset custodians to ensure the highest standards of security, regulatory compliance, and institutional-grade asset management.

This strategic initiative reflects the Company's commitment to optimizing its treasury management while maintaining the operational liquidity necessary to support its core business operations.

About Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. Robin Energy owns one Handysize tanker vessel and one LPG carrier, the acquisition agreement of which was announced on July 10, 2025, that carry petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.robinenergy.com.

