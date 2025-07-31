Dia Group presents solid results, with a net profit of €38 million through June, driven by the solid growth of Dia Spain and the resilience of Dia Argentina

MADRID, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dia Group closed the first half of 2025 with a net profit of €38 million, reflecting strong momentum in Spain and solid performance in Argentina despite a challenging economic backdrop. The results show a strong start to the group’s new 2025-29 Strategic Plan, 'Growing every day' , which focuses on building sustainable, long-term value.

Adjusted EBITDA at the consolidated level increased by 4% to 133 million euros, maintaining the margin on net sales at 4.7%. In terms of cash flow, at a consolidated level it reached 98 million euros, which has allowed the company's net debt to be reduced by 43 million euros, to 199 million.

“Spain delivered volume-led growth and strong cash generation, while Argentina is holding its ground, preserving liquidity and staying focused on long-term recovery.” said Martín Tolcachir, CEO of Dia Group.

Dia Spain, solid growth and improved margins

In Spain, like-for-like sales rose by 7.5%, pushing Dia’s market share to 5% (NielsenIQ, cumulative to May), confirming its role as the country’s fourth-largest food retailer. Gross sales under the banner increased by 8% to €2,646 million, with net sales reaching €2,202 million (+7%). Online sales were a standout, growing 19% year-on-year to €130 million.

Profitability also improved significantly: adjusted EBITDA rose 20% to €137 million, with a 6.2% margin (up 0.7pp). Net profit nearly doubled to €48 million. Strong operating cash flow (€164 million) and disciplined investment (€57 million CAPEX) led to €106 million in free cash flow, a 33% increase year-on-year, and a reduction in net debt by €78 million.

Dia Argentina, to capitalize on the economic recovery

In a complex economic environment, Dia Argentina maintained a strong customer base. While gross sales under the banner dropped 4% to €825 million and volumes declined by 15.6%, sales from loyal customers grew 9%. Adjusted EBITDA stood at -€3 million, reflecting commercial investment to support pricing, partially offset by cost control efforts. Net cash reached €54 million, ensuring continued self-financing capacity.

The company made progress in enhancing brand visibility. Its share price has more than doubled in the past 12 months, rising more than 90% in 2025, with daily trading volume nearing €2 million in the last quarter.

Maria Not

m.not@romanrm.com