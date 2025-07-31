Oil and Gas Sector Strategies in Blue Hydrogen Research Report 2025 | ExxonMobil and Shell are the Largest Oil and Gas Participants Investing in Blue Hydrogen

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Sector Strategies in Blue Hydrogen" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Oil and gas companies have been exploring blue hydrogen as it enables them to capitalize on existing skills and processes, reduce overall emissions, and future-proof their operations through product diversification. However, shifting corporate strategies has resulted in a downturn of activity for oil and gas players within the blue hydrogen market over the past year.



Currently, blue hydrogen accounts for the lion's share of active low-carbon hydrogen capacity, at 84%. This has been facilitated by the relative ease of retrofitting existing grey hydrogen production compared to building out new capacity. Despite blue hydrogen being expected to see a strong growth in capacity until the end of the decade, its growth is forecasted to be outpaced by green hydrogen.



The promise of lower levelized production costs, helped by falling renewable energy prices, has historically spurred interest in green hydrogen. However, green projects continue to face a number of barriers to reaching completion. As a result, oil and gas companies have been exploring blue hydrogen for a number of reasons.



Oil and gas companies have broadly maintained their competitive positioning within the blue hydrogen market. However, there are also examples where there has been a downturn in activity over the past year as corporate strategies shift. Companies such as BP and Shell, have announced the halting or complete cancellation of some blue hydrogen projects as part of a scale back of investments in low-carbon solutions, instead focusing on high-margin projects.



Key Highlights

Currently, ExxonMobil and Shell are the largest oil and gas participants investing in blue hydrogen projects, with cumulative capacities totaling 952ktpa and 797ktpa, respectively. However, the two companies' strategies differ with ExxonMobil being involved in a lower volume of projects, with the bulk of its capacity driven by its highly-anticipated Baytown Hydrogen Facility in the US.

Scope

Global blue hydrogen market outlook

Largest upcoming blue hydrogen projects involving oil and gas companies

Key oil and gas players in blue hydrogen

Key deals in the blue hydrogen market involving oil and gas companies

Oil and gas companies' blue hydrogen strategies

Reasons to Buy

Identify decarbonizing market trends within the oil and gas sector, including the analysis of the strategies that the biggest industry players are implementing.

Develop market insight of the major technologies and pathways used to decarbonize the industry, including retrofitting existing grey hydrogen facilities with carbon capture, storage, and utilization (CCUS) technologies to produce blue hydrogen.

Facilitate the understanding of what is predicted to happen in the blue hydrogen market within the next decade and the impact oil and gas players will have on the outcome.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Blue Hydrogen Outlook

Global blue hydrogen capacity projections

Regional breakdown of blue hydrogen

Largest upcoming blue hydrogen projects

Key players in blue hydrogen

Oil and Gas players in blue hydrogen

Largest blue hydrogen projects involving oil and gas companies

Capacity scenarios

Leading oil and gas companies in blue hydrogen

Intended use sectors

Key deals regarding oil and gas companies in blue hydrogen

Oil and gas companies' blue hydrogen strategies

Recent case studies

Companies Featured

Shell

Nutrien

Air Products and Chemicals

Qatar Fuel Additives

BW Group

Clean Hydrogen Works

ExxonMobil

Mitsui OSK Lines

Equinor

ThyssenKrupp AG

Vier Gas Transport

BP

Deltalings

Koninklijke Vopak

L'Air Liquide

Port of Rotterdam

Bakken Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Atco

Suncor Energy

Onyx Power Group

TransGas Development Systems

ADNOC

Linde

Eni

Korea Electric Power Corp

SK Innovation

Essar Group

QatarEnergy

Newpoint Gas

MMEX Resources

Inpex

IMO

Qatar Fertiliser Company

Saudi Aramco

Air Products Qudra

Topsoe

Woodside Energy

OCI Global

Marubeni

