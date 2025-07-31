Emerging Pharma Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Report, Q2 2025 - Harvard Report Suggests China Can Surpass US in Biotech Industry

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Outsourcing Report - Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.
This expert outsourcing report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape for emerging markets in Q2 2025, including analysis of news and trends affecting contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the identification of recent contract service agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs.
It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the pharmaceutical value chain that will provide insights into API (biologics and chemical) as well as dose manufacturing and packaging (clinical and commercial) for countries in emerging markets.
Scope
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.
- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
- Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
Reasons to Buy
- What are the latest trends in contract service agreements within the emerging markets of the pharmaceutical industry such as India, China, the Middle East, South America, and Eastern Europe?
- What mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the pharmaceutical sector during Q2 2025, and what do they signify for the industry?
- How are global supply chains for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) being affected by regulatory changes and inspections?
- What are the key challenges and opportunities for contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs)?
- What are the outcomes of FDA inspections and compliance issues for pharmaceutical manufacturers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Trends
1.1 Big Pharma Faces Headwinds in China as Vaccine Sales Decline
1.2 India Plans to Introduce Minimum Import Price for Select Pharmaceutical Raw Materials
1.3 Harvard Report Suggests China Can Surpass US in Biotech Industry
1.4 Regulatory trends in brief
2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Emerging market contract service agreements
2.2 Emerging market quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q2 2025
3 Value Chain
3.1 API chemical
3.2 API biologics - protein and peptide
3.3 API biologics (cell, gene, vaccine, and virus therapies)
3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
3.5 Analytical services
Companies Featured
- Merck & Co.
- GSK
- Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products
- AstraZeneca
- L.E.K. Consulting
- Wantai Biopharm
- Changchun BCHT Biotechnology
- LINTRIS Health
- Arnold & Porter
- Ruby Wang
- Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals China Ltd
- TOT Biopharm International Co Ltd
- Zhejiang Langhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- EVA Pharma
- Ajanta Pharma Ltd
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Enzene Biosciences Ltd
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Lupin Ltd
- Marksans Pharma Ltd
- OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
- Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Pharmasyntez
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
- Amaran Biotechnology Inc
- Genovior Biotech Corp
- Mycenax Biotech Inc
- Sunny Pharmtech Inc
- Darnytsia
- Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd
- Carbogen Amcis AG
- Ami Organics Ltd
- Aspen Biopharma Labs Pvt Ltd
- Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd
- Concord Biotech Ltd
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Granules India Ltd
- Kopran Ltd
- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd
- Neuland Laboratories Ltd
- Orchid Pharma Ltd
- Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Ltd
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
- Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
- Eureka Therapeutics Inc
- Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Janssen Biotech Inc
- Mabsoft Therapeutics
- Right Brain Bio Inc
- Polpharma Biologics SA
- United Pharmaceutical Co
- Kidswell Bio Corp
- WuXi Biologics Co Ltd
- WuXi STA (Shanghai) Co Ltd
- WuXi XDC Cayman Inc
- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Bharat Biotech Ltd
- Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kctiti
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.