Emerging Pharma Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Report, Q2 2025 - Harvard Report Suggests China Can Surpass US in Biotech Industry

This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.

This expert outsourcing report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape for emerging markets in Q2 2025, including analysis of news and trends affecting contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the identification of recent contract service agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs.

It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the pharmaceutical value chain that will provide insights into API (biologics and chemical) as well as dose manufacturing and packaging (clinical and commercial) for countries in emerging markets.



Scope

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

What are the latest trends in contract service agreements within the emerging markets of the pharmaceutical industry such as India, China, the Middle East, South America, and Eastern Europe?

What mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the pharmaceutical sector during Q2 2025, and what do they signify for the industry?

How are global supply chains for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) being affected by regulatory changes and inspections?

What are the key challenges and opportunities for contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs)?

What are the outcomes of FDA inspections and compliance issues for pharmaceutical manufacturers?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Trends

1.1 Big Pharma Faces Headwinds in China as Vaccine Sales Decline

1.2 India Plans to Introduce Minimum Import Price for Select Pharmaceutical Raw Materials

1.3 Harvard Report Suggests China Can Surpass US in Biotech Industry

1.4 Regulatory trends in brief



2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Emerging market contract service agreements

2.2 Emerging market quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q2 2025



3 Value Chain

3.1 API chemical

3.2 API biologics - protein and peptide

3.3 API biologics (cell, gene, vaccine, and virus therapies)

3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

3.5 Analytical services

Companies Featured

Merck & Co.

GSK

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products

AstraZeneca

L.E.K. Consulting

Wantai Biopharm

Changchun BCHT Biotechnology

LINTRIS Health

Arnold & Porter

Ruby Wang

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals China Ltd

TOT Biopharm International Co Ltd

Zhejiang Langhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

EVA Pharma

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Enzene Biosciences Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Marksans Pharma Ltd

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pharmasyntez

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

Amaran Biotechnology Inc

Genovior Biotech Corp

Mycenax Biotech Inc

Sunny Pharmtech Inc

Darnytsia

Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd

Carbogen Amcis AG

Ami Organics Ltd

Aspen Biopharma Labs Pvt Ltd

Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd

Concord Biotech Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Granules India Ltd

Kopran Ltd

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Orchid Pharma Ltd

Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Ltd

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

Eureka Therapeutics Inc

Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Janssen Biotech Inc

Mabsoft Therapeutics

Right Brain Bio Inc

Polpharma Biologics SA

United Pharmaceutical Co

Kidswell Bio Corp

WuXi Biologics Co Ltd

WuXi STA (Shanghai) Co Ltd

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Bharat Biotech Ltd

