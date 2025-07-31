Cloud Computing in Consumer Strategic Intelligence Market Report 2025 | IT Stack, Enabling Data-Driven Innovation and GenAI Adoption in the Consumer Sector

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing in Consumer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delves into how cloud computing can be used to enhance operations within the consumer goods, foodservice, and packaging industries. The Cloud computing stack covers several different technologies, ranging from physical items like hardware and storage devices to cloud-related services like cloud infrastructure. This report outlines how cloud computing can be implemented by companies within the consumer sector to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve customer relations.



Cloud computing refers to computing delivered as an online service. It encompasses the provision of IT infrastructure, operating software, middleware, and applications hosted within a data center and accessed by the end-user via the internet. At its most basic, it can mean just using a remote server. At its most advanced, it includes everything needed to run software applications, like data centers, servers, and security systems.

Over the past 15 years, cloud computing has been replacing the traditional IT stack. The consumer sector can replace its traditional IT infrastructure with cloud computing to help companies organize and analyze data, leading to innovative opportunities such as adopting generative AI (GenAI).



According to the analyst, the consumer goods sector's spending on cloud computing will reach $28.2 billion in 2028, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% between 2023 and 2028.

The analyst's Tech Sentiment Polls Q1 2025 report highlights that cloud computing ranks just behind cybersecurity as a technology currently disrupting industries.

As stated in the AWS sustainability report released in 2024, AWS infrastructure is roughly 3.6 times more energy efficient than the median of the US-based data centers surveyed, and nearly five times more efficient than the average enterprise data centers in Europe, due to a more efficient server population and higher server utilization.

According to Accenture, clients transitioning to cloud-based infrastructure see a 30% to 40% reduction in total cost of ownership.

This report will enable you to understand how cloud computing affects the consumer goods, foodservice, and packaging sectors. The report will facilitate actionable insights, which can help you adapt to this theme, implementing new strategies to hold a competitive edge within the industry.

The report will assist you in recognizing some of the prominent participants in the cloud computing theme of the consumer industry, highlight essential trends that are integrated, and offer a foundation for benchmarking.

