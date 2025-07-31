Cloud Computing in Film and TV Strategic Intelligence Report 2025 | Streamline Production Workflows, Simplify Live Broadcasting, and Foster Global Collaboration

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing in Film and TV (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud spending in media will surpass $15 billion in 2028



Film and TV companies are investing in cloud computing technologies to scale operations, improve distribution, cost efficiency, and enhance content storage. Film and TV companies are increasing investment into cloud computing initiates and will continue to do so.



Cloud computing refers to computing delivered as an online service. It encompasses the provision of IT infrastructure, operating software, middleware, and applications hosted within a data center and accessed by the end-user via the internet. According to the analyst, the cloud computing market in media will be worth $15.1 billion in 2028, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from $7.8 billion in 2023.



Cloud computing helps with scalability



Cloud computing enables film and TV companies to efficiently scale their operations by providing storage solutions for the vast amounts of content they generate. It allows for flexible resource allocation, reducing the need for physical infrastructure, and supports collaborative workflows among teams, enhancing productivity. Additionally, cloud services enable rapid content delivery to global audiences, ensuring that companies can meet increasing demand without compromising quality or accessibility.



Cloud computing simplifies live broadcasting



Cloud computing can help inexperienced streaming companies manage the complexities of live broadcasting by providing scalable infrastructure and simpler workflows. It enables the creation of content delivery networks (CDNs) and cloud playout systems that can better handle traffic spikes during live events, allowing for the smooth delivery of millions of streams even under varying network conditions.

Cloud playouts allow companies to experiment with alternative streaming formats, such as debuting new statistics or multi-camera streams, without investing in new hardware. These streams can help companies personalize their broadcast to specific audience segments and boost engagement. Additionally, by using live cloud production (LCP) techniques, companies can reduce costs related to travel and hardware, with far fewer personnel required on-site during the event.



Cloud-based collaboration tools streamline filmmaking



Cloud-based collaboration platforms enjoy a high adoption rate within the film and TV industry. Many companies that experimented with cloud-based platforms to share files while working remotely during the pandemic have now transitioned their production workflows to the cloud. Specialist cloud vendors continue to add new features to their platforms, such as frame-by-frame playback, secure cloud storage, and camera-to-cloud (C2C) capabilities. These features can help teams streamline production and post-production workflows and enable companies to scale operations globally.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the cloud computing theme and how it will impact the film and TV industry.

The report predicts how cloud computing in film and TV will evolve, including the key challenges it will solve.

It includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in film and TV using cloud computing technologies

Reasons to Buy

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

This report is essential for senior executives at film and TV companies to understand the critical benefits from integrating internet of things technology into their operations. Film and TV companies who fail to implement internet of things solutions will fall behind.

In addition, the report identifies the leading internet of things adopters in film and TV, as well as specialist tech vendors in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

The Impact of Cloud Computing on Film and TV

Case Studies

The Cloud Computing Timeline

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Companies Featured

Accedo

Accenture

Adobe

Akamai (Linode)

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amagi

Amazon

Apple

Atos

Atome

Autodesk

Backblaze

Baidu

Base Media Cloud

Bending Spoons (Brightcove)

Boomi

Box

Broadcom (Pivotal/Vmware)

Broadcom (VMware)

Canon

Capgemini

Cisco

Cloudera

Cognizant

Comcast

Cornerstone OnDemand

Crossover (Engine Yard)

Datadog

Dataminr

Dell

Deluxe

Descript

Digital Ocean

Dimension

Discord

Dropbox

DXC Technology

Edit Cloud

Epicor

Evercast

Flexera

Flow Capture

Fujifilm

Fujitsu

Grabyo

HCL

Huawei

IBM

IBM (Red Hat)

iQiyi

Infor

Inspur

Informatica

Intuit

ITV

Jamcracker

Kyndryl

Leica

LiquidPlanner

Lumen

Marquis Broadcast

Microsoft

Monday.com

Netflix

Nikon

Nippon TV

NTT Data

Nutanix

OpenText

Oracle

OutSystems

Paramount Global

Panasonic

Paylocity

Prime Focus Technologies

Qvest

Rackspace

Rakuten

RightScale

Salesforce

Salesforce (Heroku)

Salesforce (MuleSoft)

SAP

Scality

ScienceSoft

ServiceNow

Shopify

Singtel

SDVI

TCS

TeamViewer

Tencent

ThoughtSpot

Uscreen

Veeva Systems

Vercel

Vultr

Walt Disney

Warner Bros. Discovery

Wipro

Workday

Xero

Zoom

Zoho

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njialw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.