Bluetooth Low Energy Market Size to Surpass USD 38.72 Billion by 2032 Driven by Demand for Energy-Efficient Connectivity Across IoT Devices | SNS Insider

Austin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluetooth Low Energy Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Market size was valued at USD 11.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.72 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.35% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.”

The growth of the Bluetooth Low Energy Market is largely propelled by the growing adoption of low-power and energy-efficient wireless connectivity in various IoT devices, smart home technologies, healthcare applications, and wearables. Major growth drivers for the market include the surging use of medical wearables, smart lighting, fitness trackers, and asset tracking. The market is also growing as Bluetooth Low Energy is being used in cars for diagnostics and keyless entry. Bluetooth 5.0 and other technological advances have improved the range, speed of data, and capabilities of mesh networking. This makes Bluetooth Low Energy even more useful in smart cities and for automating factories.

Get a Sample Report of Bluetooth Low Energy Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7016

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nordic Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Cypress Semiconductor (Infineon Technologies)

MediaTek

Silicon Labs

Dialog Semiconductor (Renesas)

Murata Manufacturing

Intel Corporation

Telink

Renesas Electronics Corporation

InsightSIP

Silicon Laboratories

Bluetooth Low Energy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.59 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 38.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.35% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technology (Integrated Modules, Discrete Solutions)



• By Network Topology (Central Device, Peripheral Device)



• By Bluetooth Type (Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.x, Bluetooth 5.x)



• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Sports & Fitness, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Sensing, Medical Applications)

Purchase Single User PDF of Bluetooth Low Energy Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7016

By Technology: Integrated Modules Dominates, Discrete Solutions Grow Fastest

Integrated Modules dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share due to their compact and less complex design, ease of integration, and lower cost of implementation. Such modules are extremely popular in the consumer electronics and wearables domain as they save the designer from complex RF or protocol design. These are plug-and-play, which speeds up product development and time to market for small and medium-sized businesses. As IoT adoption transpired into various end-user industries, integrated BLE solutions will continue to be in demand, allowing this segment to maintain its leadership between 2025 and 2032.

Discrete Solutions registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032, due to an increase in customizable, performance-oriented BLE components. These solutions are preferred for automotive, industrial automation, and other application environments where flexibility, signal strength, and control over integration are needed. It further encourages the deployment of high-precision wireless systems due to increased R&D.

By Network Topology: Central Device Dominates, Peripheral Device Grows Fastest

Central Device dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share , owing to the ability of the central device to manage all BLE-enabled peripherals in real time. Central devices, which are built into smartphones, tablets, or home hubs, are critical to maintaining control over Bluetooth Low-Energy-connected ecosystems that make up our smart homes, fitness devices, and healthcare tools. The scalability, efficient communication links they establish, and the crucial role these devices play as components of the BLE infrastructure will enable these devices to maintain dominance through 2032.

Peripheral Device registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032 , owing to increased use of PERIPHERAL DEVICE in compact & energy-constrained applications. Such as wearables, smart sensors, or fitness trackers, where small pockets of data is sent sporadically. Peripheral devices will expand rapidly with a tremendous adoption rate in applications to smart healthcare, logic, and environmental monitoring.

By Bluetooth Type: Bluetooth 5.x Dominates and Grows Fastest

Bluetooth 5.x dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, known for its greater performance. It has features that support high-demand applications of smart homes, retail, and industrial automation such as long-range, high speed, and high data broadcasting capability. This is ideal for the dense device environment due to its backward compatibility and increased robustness, which solidifies the technology as the dominating technology through the forecast period.

Bluetooth 5.x also registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032, due to its high penetration in wearables, connected vehicles, and IoT infrastructure. Its increased throughput and low latency a key reasons for its adoption on mission-critical applications, which makes it the growth driver of the BLE market.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Bluetooth Low Energy Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7016

By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share due to its highly digital infrastructure and early adoption of BLE-enabled technologies among tablets, mobile phones, and laptops. Close technological ecosystems in the U.S.-Canada free trade area are pushing companies to deploy BLE in smart homes, industrial automation, and healthcare. The aggressive investments by key players, along with the government programs for improving the IoT communication protocols or connectivity and security, are further strengthening the dominance of the North America IoT market till 2032.

Asia-Pacific registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2032, driven by thriving consumer electronics production, swift urbanization, and rising penetration of smart devices in emerging economies like China, India, and Southeast Asia. BLE adoption is even accelerating in sectors like transportation, retail, and public services, where government-driven digitalization and smart city initiatives are now well underway. This has long-term growth potential, given the country's expanding middle-class population and consumer base for technology.

USP’s of Bluetooth Low Energy Market

Device shipment/unit volume – Tracks annual shipment trends, regional distribution, and adoption rate across industries for connected hardware.

Power consumption stats – Evaluates average energy draw per device, energy efficiency improvements, and impact on battery-dependent systems.

Latency and data transfer metrics – Measures real-time responsiveness, bandwidth usage, and transmission speeds in high-demand environments.

Integration in IoT ecosystem – Assesses device interoperability, connectivity with IoT platforms, and compatibility with smart home/industrial systems.

Security statistics – Reports encryption usage, breach incidents, firmware update compliance, and adoption of secure communication protocols.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.