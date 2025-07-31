Military Simulation And Virtual Training Global Market Report 2025 | Modernization, VR Adoption, Cyber Warfare Training, Scenario-Based Learning, and AI Integration Fueling Growth - Forecasts to 2034

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Simulation And Virtual Training Global Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military simulation and virtual training market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $12.18 billion in 2024 to $12.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization efforts, emergence of virtual reality, cyber warfare training development, scenario-based training adoption, and use of artificial intelligence.



The military simulation and virtual training market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to defense budgets and expenditure, modernization initiatives, geopolitical tensions, focus on realism and immersion, cyber warfare preparedness. Major trends in the forecast period include personalized learning, advancements in simulation technology, defense budget allocations, remote and distributed training, interoperability and integration.



The forecast of 6.6% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.3% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US as tariffs on VR headsets and haptic feedback devices imported from Asia increase, potentially reducing adoption rates of immersive training programs. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



An increase in territorial conflicts is anticipated to drive the military simulation and virtual training market in the future. Territorial conflicts involve disputes over control of specific areas, necessitating military training to safeguard national security. Military simulation and virtual training are integral to various military equipment training programs, as they conserve time and effort while minimizing technical wear on weapons and equipment. For instance, in December 2023, the Armed Conflict Survey 2023 released by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a UK-based research institute, reported that the intensity of global conflicts has escalated annually from May 2022 to June 2023, with fatalities rising by 14% and the number of incidents increasing by 28%. Consequently, the rise in territorial conflicts is fueling growth in the military simulation market.



The escalating expenditures within the military sector are expected to significantly propel the market for military simulation and virtual training. Military spending, vital for maintaining armed forces and defense-related essentials, plays a pivotal role in advancing these training technologies. Such investments bolster armed forces' readiness, operational capabilities, and training cost-efficiency. A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in April 2023 indicated North American military spending at $904 billion in 2022, with Canada allocating $26.9 billion, a 3% increase from the previous year. This financial dedication underscores the driving force behind the growth of military simulation and virtual training.



Innovative platforms are emerging as a key trend gaining traction in the military simulation and virtual training market. Major players in this sector are enhancing their systems through new upgrades. For instance, in July 2024, PLEXSYS Interface Products, Inc., a US-based company specializing in simulation and training solutions, launched Sonomarc 4.11, which introduces significant enhancements aimed at improving simulation and training experiences. Notable features include Dynamic Weather, offering real-time weather updates that impact RF propagation, and Virtual People Integration, which enables voice recognition and responses over the radio. The virtual person can follow commands, engage with ASCOT 5/7, and respond to radio calls. Users have the flexibility to configure voice settings and customize commands. The system integrates smoothly with ASCOT 7 via the Sonomarc REST API, facilitating dynamic voice control configurations without the need for software modifications.



Military simulation and virtual training encompass the utilization of simulation technology to replicate the use of weaponry and equipment, commonly employed in diverse military training programs. This method significantly saves time and resources, reducing technical wear on weaponry and equipment while providing an immersive training experience for armed units or individuals.



The realm of military simulation and virtual training, several platform types prevail, including flight, vehicle, battlefield, and virtual boot camp simulations. Flight simulations replicate airborne travel through the use of simulation technology, mimicking the operation of aircraft. These training methodologies encompass gaming solutions and virtual, constructive, and live training scenarios, catering to various end-users such as the air force, army, navy, and medical personnel.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



The sharp increase in U.S. tariffs and resulting trade disputes in spring 2025 are significantly affecting the aerospace and defense sector. Prices for key materials such as titanium, carbon fiber composites, and avionics primarily sourced from international suppliers have surged. Defense contractors, constrained by fixed-price government contracts, are forced to absorb these rising costs. Meanwhile, commercial aerospace companies are encountering resistance from airlines over increased aircraft prices. In addition, customs delays are disrupting already tight production timelines for jets and satellites. In response, the industry is stockpiling essential materials, pursuing import waivers for defense-related goods, and working with allied nations to diversify supply chains.



Major companies in the military simulation and virtual training market are introducing technologically advanced systems, including Metaverse-based military training platforms, to transform professional military training. A Metaverse-based military training system is a sophisticated platform that employs Metaverse technology to create immersive and realistic training environments for military personnel.



North America was the largest region in the military simulation and virtual training market in 2024. The regions covered in the military simulation and virtual training market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the military simulation and virtual training market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



