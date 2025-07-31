BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1F Cash Advance, a responsive fintech committed to delivering fast, people-focused financial solutions, today announces the nationwide launch of its enhanced 1-Hour Payday Loan product. Designed to support Americans with bad credit facing unexpected expenses, the product offers quick financial relief. It addresses record-high financial stress levels affecting households across the country.





1F Cash Advance leverages AI and machine learning to evaluate a broader range of data points, such as social media activity, online transaction patterns, and utility payments, to assess borrower creditworthiness. This innovative approach eliminates the need for a traditional credit check, a benefit that is appreciated by people with limited or poor credit history who are often rejected by banks.

Using advanced AI analytics, 1F Cash Advance creates personalized loan packages tailored to each borrower's unique financial profile and needs. This ensures borrowers receive customized solutions rather than standardized, one-size-fits-all offers.

“Our 1-hour payday loans are built for speed. You apply online, answer a few quick questions, and hear back in minutes,” says Marsha Welch, financial expert at 1F Cash Advance. “The whole idea is to resolve the emergency immediately before it turns into something more serious.”

As financial demands become more varied and time-sensitive, 1F Cash Advance has expanded its offerings, developing multiple loan options that address a wide range of everyday challenges:

Today, the urgency and scale of consumer financial insecurity have intensified throughout 2024 and into 2025. The following statistics illustrate this trend:

Consumer prices rose by 3.0% over the year leading up to January 2025, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many families are still feeling the pressure, even though inflation isn’t as high as it was in 2022.

About 37% of Americans say they wouldn’t be able to handle a $400 emergency expense, based on a Federal Reserve report.

More than 12 million people now rely on short-term payday loans each year. Just three years ago, that number was around 900,000.

1-hour payday loans fit today’s fast-paced lifestyle, letting qualified borrowers get $100 to $1,000 almost instantly. You receive a guaranteed approval with no credit check and repay the loan by your next paycheck. The goal: to help Americans manage pressing financial obligations, such as rent, utilities, medical bills, or car repairs, without unnecessary delays or burdensome red tape.

Unlike conventional loans, which often require collateral or an extensive credit history, these cash advances are unsecured and highly accessible. Applicants need only meet basic eligibility criteria: be a legal adult with a government-issued ID, a consistent income stream, and an active checking account.

1F Cash Advance utilizes automated systems to verify income and banking history in real-time, without relying on full credit reports. Once approved, funds are deposited directly into the customer’s bank account the same day.

“It’s a practice that keeps doors open to more people, even for those with bad credit history,” says Latoria Williams, founder & CEO at 1F Cash Advance. “In many cases, approvals arrive in as little as 15 minutes, and the money is on its way before the end of the day.”

“Speed matters when you’re staring down a utility shutoff or an urgent repair,” adds Marsha Welch. “But clarity is just as important. Even a fast form at 1F Cash Advance is still a legal contract.”

What makes 1-hour payday loans so appealing is their simplicity: one online form replaces piles of paperwork, no collateral changes hands, and everything stays confidential. The company believes it provides a modern alternative to borrowing from friends or paying overdraft fees, especially for households with tight budgets.

For many, bridging a short-term cash gap with a clear, straightforward option is well worth the service cost. While fees typically range from $10 to $30 per $100 borrowed, responsible borrowing and transparent terms keep the process manageable. Edward Evans, managing editor and money management expert at 1F Cash Advance, argues that clear disclosures and automated underwriting keep the process transparent: “Fast money should never mean hidden terms. Our goal is relief today without regret tomorrow.”

From the Field: Statistics & Real Voices of Local Managers

Experts from 1F Cash Advance analyzed data from their offices nationwide to determine the source of online applications. The leaders were Texas, California, Florida, and Mississippi; these four states account for the majority of commission fees. 1F Cash Advance experts predict that this figure will grow even more in 2024 after receiving final data.

Usage maps highlight strong demand across the South, Midwest, and Western states. Meanwhile, in regions like New York, Massachusetts, West Virginia, and Oregon, where lending rules are more restrictive, activity remains minimal.

“1-hour payday loans requests have increased by about 40% over the past two months. Most are for repairs, vehicle or HVAC, a consistent theme.” – José Ramirez, manager from the Texas office.

“High cost of living in LA and the Bay Area means urgent needs crop up often. We've seen overdraft protections and quick payday solutions become essential tools.” – Priya Singh, manager from the California location

“Midwestern tight budgets show demand for low-sum advances, typical borrowings are $300–$500, often for auto or rent.” – Mark Walters, loan officer from the Ohio store

“Tourism jobs with irregular pay cycles push us into gig-focused solutions. Approvals are up 35% year‑over‑year.” – Maria Lopez, manager from the Florida store

1F Cash Advance has emerged as a nimble fintech leader in an industry now serving over $21 million annually in short-term loans.

Their early adoption of immediately payout technology, combined with strong compliance controls and credit risk data analytics, positions us for rapid scaling. Key metrics include:

Year-over-year loan volume increased by 75% in Q1 2025.

Net default rate held below 8%, significantly lower than the 15–20% industry average.

Customer retention rate exceeds 60%, with high repeat usage among borrowers with stable repayment histories.

Regional differences in short-term lending come down to two main factors: what states allow and local economic conditions. Texas and Mississippi have looser rules, so people use 1-hour payday loan services more. New York, Massachusetts, and Oregon have strict laws that basically shut down access.

The economy plays a big role too. California and Florida have tons of gig workers - Uber drivers, delivery people, restaurant staff - who never know what their next paycheck will look like. In tourist areas like Florida and parts of Tennessee, work is seasonal and people get stuck between jobs. Rural areas down South and in the Midwest deal with bad credit and high unemployment, so folks can't get regular bank loans.

Things might change next year. Some Midwest states are talking about copying Illinois and capping rates at 36%. 1F Cash Advance worry’s this could backfire - if rates get too low, people might end up borrowing from sketchy offshore websites instead.

Rising Demand for 1-Hour Payday Loans: Key Reasons

All signs indicate that the demand for 1-hour Payday Loans will grow, and there are several reasons for this.

On May 29, 2025, a federal appeals court allowed President Trump’s 10% import tariff to remain in place while legal battles continued. As a result, many retailers are warning customers to expect higher prices on everyday goods as additional costs are passed through the supply chain.

And Americans are already reacting. According to 1F Cash Advance, 1-hour payday loan inquiries increased by 19% in just one week following the court decision.

“When prices rise before paychecks do, families look for fast cash that arrives the right now,” explains Latoria Williams.

Additionally, the gig economy continues to expand. Upwork’s Freelance Forward report reveals that 38% of U.S. workers, about 64 million people, now earn their main income through freelance or gig work. These workers don’t receive paid time off and often wait for client payments, meaning their income can fluctuate significantly from one week to the next.

“Freelancers can plan their budget, but they can’t lock in a payday,” says Edward Evans. When a client pays late, even a quick $300 advance can be the difference between missing rent and staying on track with repairs. Technology is making access to emergency funds even easier — another reason why interest is growing.

How Technology Redefining 1-Hour Payday Loans

As AI-powered approval tools and real-time access to banking data gain traction, a new era of financial inclusion and responsiveness is emerging. Technologies like FedNow®, the Federal Reserve’s real-time payment service, are paving the way for 24/7 banking, including nights and weekends — a significant step forward in meeting the demands of today’s digital-first economy.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way creditworthiness is assessed. Instead of relying solely on traditional FICO scores, modern AI models evaluate a broader range of financial behaviors, such as transaction history, income stability, and bill payment patterns. This shift expands access to credit for millions who were previously overlooked by traditional systems, especially gig workers and individuals with non-traditional income streams.

The launch of FedNow® brings true real-time payments to the U.S. financial system. For consumers, this means instant access to funds — whether it's loan disbursements, paychecks, or repayments. For lenders, it enables a smooth and efficient flow of capital, improving both borrower satisfaction and operational processes.

These innovations are particularly important for underbanked populations and gig workers, who often face inconsistent income and limited access to credit. Borrowers with poor credit can get guaranteed approval through AI-driven decisions and instant funding. Flexible repayment schedules match their payday or gig income, making it easier to manage unique financial needs.

How These Advances Position 1F Cash Advance

All this tech progress means 1F Cash Advance can offer 1-hour loan services that actually work. They're not just promising speed — they can deliver it. Here's how they stack up against your other options when you need cash fast:

Feature 1F Cash Advance Traditional Banks Credit Cards Other Payday Lenders Approval Speed Within 15 minutes Days to weeks Instantly if approved Same day or next day Funding Time Usually within 24 hours or the same day 1–5 business days Immediately usable Often same-day Transparency Clear fees & terms upfront Regulated disclosure Hidden fees, variable APR Often vague or misleading Credit Score Impact Soft check or none Hard check, strict Depends on usage No credit check advertised Accessibility Online, low barriers High credit & income reqs Credit-dependent Widely available Loan Amounts $100–$5,000 typical $1,000–$50,000 Based on the limit $100–$1,500 Repayment Flexibility Flexible terms Strict terms High interest if unpaid Lump sum or rollover fees Use Case Fit Emergency, short-term needs Large, planned expenses Ongoing purchases Emergency, short-term

Look, what used to be cutting-edge is becoming standard. Everyone expects faster service now, whether it's food delivery or getting a loan with no credit check. The combination of smart AI approval systems and instant payments means companies like 1F Cash Advance can actually help people who banks won't touch. And when you need money in an hour, that tech backbone is what makes 1-hour payday loans reliable instead of just another empty promise.

About 1F Cash Advance

Founded in 2019, 1F Cash Advance was created to help consumers access the funds they need and overcome everyday financial emergencies. The company operates under fair lending laws and uses encryption technologies to protect customer data.

Headquartered in Boulder, CO, 1F Cash Advance combines digital convenience with local accessibility. In addition to its nationwide online service, the company operates over 80 physical locations across the U.S., including in Texas, Nevada, Kansas, and Tennessee.

Committed to transparency and customer care, 1F Cash Advance has earned high trust ratings and consistently positive reviews from its clients.

