$14.06 Bn Military Simulation And Training Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F | Real-Time Feedback, Remote Training, and Human Performance Enhancement at the Forefront

The military simulation and training market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.2 billion in 2024 to $14.06 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The military simulation and training market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.5 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased terrorism activities, increased defense spending, economy, and investments from government bodies. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to budget allocations, complex warfare preparation, risk reduction, mission planning and rehearsals, interoperability enhancement. Major trends in the forecast period include cultural awareness training, simulation standardization, scenario customization, real-time feedback, human performance enhancement, and remote training capabilities.



The forecast of 7.1% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.2% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through restricted access to specialized display panels and motion tracking systems manufactured in East Asia, impacting the effectiveness of simulation-based defense training. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The anticipated growth of the military simulation and training market is expected to be driven by the increase in defense expenditure. Defense expenditure refers to the financial resources allocated by a government for military purposes. This spending is rising due to escalating security challenges, including violent extremism and separatist insurgencies, which necessitate effective military training through various means, including synthetic or virtual training.



The rising incidence of terrorism is projected to significantly boost the growth of the military simulation and training market. Terrorism involves violent acts that threaten the safety of individuals and show a disregard for the harm caused. The escalation of terrorist activities highlights the critical need for realistic and effective training for military and security forces, thereby increasing the demand for advanced military simulation and training solutions.



Technological advancements have become a prominent trend in the military simulation and training market. Key players in the industry are focusing on innovating new technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in April 2022, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a US-based developer and producer of advanced military simulation and training software, launched Mantle ETM. This innovative technology is specifically designed as a platform for creating simulated terrain for training, mission rehearsal, visualization, and terrain analysis.

Built on established commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components and professional design and development services, Mantle ETM provides a cloud-capable, custom terrain pipeline that either integrates existing terrain capabilities or delivers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for terrain development and management from the ground up. The platform operates with various data, processes, servers, and runtimes. Mantle ETM is constructed using robust COTS components, including TerraTools for terrain generation, Blue Data Pipeline technologies in VBS4, and VBS World Server components for terrain storage and server functionality.



Military simulation and training involve the utilization of simulation technology to handle military equipment and weapons. This approach offers significant time and labor savings while potentially reducing wear on technical equipment. It's a widely adopted method across various military equipment training modules due to its effectiveness.



The primary categories within military simulation and training encompass life, virtual, and constructive simulations. Live simulations involve real individuals using genuine systems, demanding substantial logistical efforts and expenses. On the other hand, simulations provide a safer, cost-effective alternative but lack the exact experiential match for participants. These simulations occur through synthetic and gaming environments, leveraging technologies like IoT, 5G, big data analytics, AI, cloud computing, AR, VR, digital twin, and robotic process automation. They cater to diverse platforms such as land, maritime, and airborne operations, serving applications within the army, aviation, and naval sectors.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



The sharp increase in U.S. tariffs and resulting trade disputes in spring 2025 are significantly affecting the aerospace and defense sector. Prices for key materials such as titanium, carbon fiber composites, and avionics primarily sourced from international suppliers have surged. Defense contractors, constrained by fixed-price government contracts, are forced to absorb these rising costs. Meanwhile, commercial aerospace companies are encountering resistance from airlines over increased aircraft prices. In addition, customs delays are disrupting already tight production timelines for jets and satellites. In response, the industry is stockpiling essential materials, pursuing import waivers for defense-related goods, and working with allied nations to diversify supply chains.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Military Simulation And Training Market Characteristics



3. Military Simulation And Training Market Trends And Strategies



4. Military Simulation And Training Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, And Covid And Recovery On The Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global Military Simulation And Training Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Military Simulation And Training PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Military Simulation And Training Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Military Simulation And Training Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Military Simulation And Training Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Military Simulation And Training Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Military Simulation And Training Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Live

Virtual

Constructive

6.2. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Segmentation By Environment, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Synthetic

Gaming

6.3. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

IoT (Internet Of Things)

5G (5th Generation Mobile Network)

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing And Master Data Management

AR (Augmented Reality) And VR (Virtual Reality)

Digital Twin

Robotic Process Automation

6.4. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Land

Maritime

Airborne

6.5. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Army

Aviation

Naval

6.6. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Live, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Field Training Exercises

Joint Exercises

Combat Training Centers

6.7. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Virtual, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Desktop-Based Training

Full Mission Simulators

Virtual Environments And Serious Games

6.8. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Constructive, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Command And Staff Training

Tactical Decision-Making Exercises

War Games And Operational Planning Simulations

7. Military Simulation And Training Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Military Simulation And Training Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

BAE Systems PLC

Cubic Corporation

FAAC Incorporated

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall AG

Rockwell Collins Inc.

SAAB AB

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Aechelon Technology Inc.

Antycip Simulation

Barco NV

Bohemia Interactive Simulations

CAE Inc.

DiSTI Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Epic Games Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Intelligent Decisions Inc.

Presagis Canada Inc.

Quantum3D Inc.

Scalable Display Technologies

SimCentric Technologies Pty Ltd.

Unity Technologies

Virtual Heroes Inc.

MAK Technologies

