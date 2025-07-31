Kinetiq Unveils Launch: The First Exchange-as-a-Service (EaaS) Platform for the Hyperliquid Ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kinetiq (the “Company”) is pleased to announce Launch, the first Exchange-as-a-Service (EaaS) platform purpose-built for the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Launch enables any team to deploy their own perpetual futures exchange on Hyperliquid, without the steep technical or capital requirements that previously made it inaccessible.

By leveraging Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 (Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal 3) protocol and Kinetiq’s battle-tested, fully onchain LST architecture, Launch transforms exchange deployment into a permissionless, modular, secure and open process. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized trading, opening the door for more specialized and exotic markets to emerge on Hyperliquid.

A New Market Primitive: Builder-Deployed Exchanges

Under Hyperliquid’s HIP-3, deployers can operate custom exchanges but must stake 1,000,000+ HYPE (~$42M USD at current prices) to do so. Launch removes this barrier by enabling crowdfunding through isolated staking pools tied to each exchange. This architecture, featuring exchange-specific LSTs (exLSTs), provides risk isolation, governance control, and new yield opportunities for participants.

Deployers can focus on market curation, strategy, and community-building, while Kinetiq provides the full technical backend. HYPE holders, meanwhile, can support exchanges aligned with their interests and earn yield from trading activity—creating an entirely new asset class of yield-bearing exchange shares.

“Launch unlocks a new layer of financial expression on Hyperliquid,” said Kinetiq Co-Founder and CTO, Justin Greenberg. “Teams can now spin up exchanges as easily as stores on Shopify—while backers support visions they believe in, like on Kickstarter.”

The Launch Model: Combining Shopify x Kickstarter for DeFi

Launch offers the full stack to spin up HIP-3 exchanges—integrated with crowdfunding rails, validator coordination, governance tooling, and automated fee distribution. Each exchange deployment is risk-isolated, with its own staking pool, exLST token, and validator set.

This makes Launch the first true EaaS model for decentralized finance, where:

Contributors earn yield, participate in governance, diversify exposure across exchange deployments, and get exclusive benefits on exchanges they contribute to



Traders benefit from competitive fees, domain-specific markets, and permissionless access



benefit from competitive fees, domain-specific markets, and permissionless access Hyperliquid gains an explosion of new exchange use cases, all interoperable with HyperCore and HyperEVM

We've spoken with tens of teams who all encounter the same bottlenecks around their aspirations for leveraging HIP-3. We're actively seeking teams interested in deploying specialized perpetual markets. Whether you're focused on exotic assets, novel market structures, or underserved trading communities, Launch can help bring your vision to life.

For market makers and liquidity providers, we welcome conversations around bespoke market design, internalized flow opportunities, and strategic alignment through HIP-3.

About Kinetiq

The Kinetiq protocol is built natively on Hyperliquid to further staking initiatives around HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain, beginning with fully onchain, non-custodial liquid staking.

Kinetiq has become one of the fastest growing LSTs, amassing >$750m in TVL (Total Value Locked) within the first two weeks of its launch and cementing its position as the leading liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid. Kinetiq’s iHYPE deployment is the first HYPE staking initiative crafted exclusively for institutional clientele, and comes ready for immediate usage across institutional integrations both within and beyond the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Launch is Kinetiq’s newest product—designed to make HIP-3 exchange deployment permissionless, modular, and scalable. It empowers both deployers and HYPE holders to shape the future of decentralized trading.

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is a layer one blockchain (L1) optimized from the ground up for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully onchain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that, like Ethereum, supports permissionless decentralized financial applications.

