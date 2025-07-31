Sodium Silicate Company Evaluation Report 2025 | PQ Corporation, Qemetica, and Evonik Lead with Global Reach, Sustainability Focus, and Innovative Chemical Solutions

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Silicate - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sodium Silicate Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Sodium Silicate. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 10 Sodium Silicate Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The sodium silicate market plays a vital role across a wide range of industries, including detergents, water treatment, pulp and paper, and adhesives. Valued for its binding capabilities, deflocculating properties, and corrosion resistance, sodium silicate is a key ingredient in numerous industrial and commercial applications. As industrial processes evolve, the need for high-performance chemical solutions has surged, prompting manufacturers to prioritize innovation, process optimization, and sustainability. Sodium silicate supports both large-scale industrial functions and specialized chemical formulations, highlighting its versatility and importance. Its ability to boost product performance, enhance operational efficiency, and align with changing regulatory standards positions sodium silicate as a foundational material advancing multiple industry sectors.



The sodium silicate market is segmented by form, application, and region. In terms of form, it includes liquid and solid sodium silicate, each tailored to specific industrial needs. By application, the market spans detergents and cleaning agents, precipitated silica, water treatment, pulp and paper, and various other uses, illustrating its broad industrial relevance. Regionally, the market is assessed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, accounting for differences in demand patterns, production capabilities, and regulatory landscapes that shape overall market dynamics.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Sodium Silicate companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Sodium Silicate quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By FORM (Liquid, Solid), and By APPLICATION (Detergents & Cleaning Agents, Adhesives, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Precipitated Silica, Other Applications).



Key Players



Key players in the Sodium Silicate market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Pq Corporation, Qemetica, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, Fuji Chemical Co., Ltd., Iqe Group, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Evonik Industries Ag, and Metro Chem Industries. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

PQ Corporation



PQ Corporation is a leading entity in the sodium silicate market, noted as a star for its comprehensive product portfolio and strong market presence across global regions. The company's strategy revolves around regional expansion and manufacturing competence to supply high-quality chemical solutions across industries. Despite being privately held post-2021, Ecovyst Inc., as it is currently known, remains a significant force in the field, continually adapting with innovative products tailored to meet evolving market and regulatory demands.



Qemetica



Qemetica has positioned itself as an emerging leader within the sodium silicate market. Originating from Poland, the company has made substantial strides in European markets and is recognized for its high-grade product offerings. Recent corporate strategies have seen Qemetica pivot towards sustainability, renewable energy usage, and increased research into new chemical applications, positioning it favorably against competitors. Its strategic acquisitions and partnerships further underline its commitment to reinforcing its market stance and expanding its global footprint.



Evonik Industries AG



As a key player in the sodium silicate domain, Evonik Industries AG offers a distinct competitive edge with its specialty chemicals excellence. The company excels in unique applications and continues to diversify its portfolio to cater to a broad spectrum of industrial needs. Focusing on innovation, Evonik has been proactive in enhancing its product attributes to ensure eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, thus maintaining a robust standing in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions of Study

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamic

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Demand in Detergent Production

3.2.1.2 Expansion in Construction Activities

3.2.1.3 Rising Demand from Pulp & Paper Industry

3.2.1.4 Environmental Regulations Favoring Water Treatment

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

3.2.2.2 Health and Environmental Concerns

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Application in Green Tire Manufacturing

3.2.3.2 Rapid Urbanization in Africa and Asia

3.2.3.3 Use in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

3.2.3.4 Development of Advanced Oil Recovery Techniques

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Environmental and Regulatory Compliance

3.2.4.2 Competition from Alternative Materials



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Impact of Gen Ai on Sodium Silicate Market

4.5 Technology Analysis

4.5.1 Key Technologies

4.5.1.1 Hydrothermal Synthesis Optimization

4.5.1.2 Fluidized Bed Reactor Technology

4.5.2 Complementary Technologies

4.5.2.1 Waste-Based Raw Material Utilization

4.5.2.2 Low-Carbon Furnace Technology

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Key Conferences and Events in 2024-2025

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Players Strategies/ Right to Win

5.3 Revenue Analysis

5.4 Market Ranking Analysis

5.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.5.1 Company Valuation

5.5.2 Financial Metrics

5.6 Brand/Product Comparison

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

5.7.1 Stars

5.7.2 Emerging Leaders

5.7.3 Pervasive Players

5.7.4 Participants

5.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

5.7.5.1 Company Footprint

5.7.5.2 Form Footprint

5.7.5.3 Application Footprint

5.7.5.4 Region Footprint

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.8.1 Progressive Companies

5.8.2 Responsive Companies

5.8.3 Dynamic Companies

5.8.4 Starting Blocks

5.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Deals

5.9.2 Expansions

5.9.3 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Key Players

6.1.1 Pq Corporation

6.1.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.1.2 Products Offered

6.1.1.3 Recent Developments

6.1.1.3.1 Deals

6.1.1.3.2 Expansions

6.1.1.4 Analyst's View

6.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

6.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

6.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

6.1.2 Qemetica

6.1.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

6.1.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

6.1.5 Tokuyama Corporation

6.1.6 Fuji Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.1.7 Iqe Group

6.1.8 Oriental Silicas Corporation

6.1.9 Evonik Industries Ag

6.1.10 Metro Chem Industries

6.2 Other Players

6.2.1 Stpp Group

6.2.2 Sinchem Silica Gel Co., Ltd.

6.2.3 Silmaco Nv

6.2.4 Lynn Manufacturing

6.2.5 Jam Group Company

6.2.6 Merck KGaA

6.2.7 Ankit Silicate

6.2.8 Sun Silicates (Pty) Ltd.

6.2.9 Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.

6.2.10 Ixom

6.2.11 Chemsupply Australia

6.2.12 Hawkins

6.2.13 Dubi Chem Marine International

6.2.14 Sahajanand Industries Limited

6.2.15 Adwan Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

