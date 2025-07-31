A Power Move Among Longevity Leaders: Global Longevity Summit and A4M Join Forces, Spearhead Definitive Event on the Life Extension Frontier

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark strategic alliance, the Global Longevity Summit and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) have joined forces to launch a singular forum dedicated to harnessing the radical potential of aging science into realized gains in human healthspan. By merging A4M's decades-long authority in clinical education with the Summit's prestigious network of foundational figures, the two organizations create a high-impact arena that aligns scientific advancement with clinical execution.

This announcement comes at a critical moment: the domain of aging science is evolving faster than it can be adopted, and the term itself risks being reduced to a buzzword rather than established as an evidence‑driven discipline. With 830 million people aged 65 and older worldwide today - a figure projected to surge to 1.7 billion by 2054 - the scale of the aging challenge demands immediate translation of research breakthroughs into clinical reality. Without deliberate structures for implementation and spaces for collaboration, revolutionary discoveries will remain siloed in research.

Together with A4M, the Global Longevity Summit strives to dismantle the industry’s structural divides by fostering live collaboration between researchers, clinicians, and influential voices. The Summit agenda emphasizes the integration of leading-edge research into practical applications to ensure that the most visionary work translates into clinical action and tangible progress for healthspan outcomes across the world.

Set for October 28–30, 2025, at the Genolier Innovation Hub in Geneva, the inaugural event will convene a curated 300-person delegation of international specialists to chart the trajectory of advancements in longevity medicine.

Guided by the theme "Mastering the Aging Clock: The Science of Longevity," three days of immersive programming will feature keynote sessions with Dr. Steve Horvath, the trailblazer behind epigenetic aging clocks, and Dr. Gordan Lauc, a pioneer in glycan science, alongside other internationally recognized experts.

For clinicians, the meeting offers unprecedented access to the foremost authorities in lifespan extension and the advances they spearhead, such as senolytics, glycan diagnostics, and epigenetic interventions currently transitioning from research to practice. For researchers and experts, the Summit provides a direct line to the physicians implementing their discoveries into practice, collectively directing the next era of aging medicine.

"Longevity has always lived in two worlds: the lab and the clinic," said Doreen Brown, CEO of the Informa Connect Medical Division, organizer of the Global Longevity Summit. "By partnering with A4M, we're collapsing that wall and convening researchers, physicians, and industry leaders to decide how this science becomes medical standard."

Registration is now open for the bold professionals ready to envision and action the next era of human healthspan. For additional event details and booking information, visit www.globallongevitysummit.com.