Accelerating Alzheimer’s Research: Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Disease Dataset Now Available to the Public

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (AD Data Initiative) announced today that data generated from the Bio-Hermes-001 study are now publicly available. This release is set to reshape the research landscape, as the Bio-Hermes-001 study produced the most extensively characterized cohort in Alzheimer’s disease to date.

The groundbreaking results from the Bio-Hermes-001 study open the door for new research and diagnostics with the data being available on the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative’s AD Workbench. The Bio-Hermes-001 dataset represents over 80,000 blood and digital test results and is the most comprehensive set of dementia biomarker data from studies for Alzheimer’s disease. Bio-Hermes compared the performance of dozens of blood tests, digital cognitive tests, retinal exams, and speech analysis with traditional methods of measuring cognition and PET images, and enrolled an unprecedented number of cognitively, racially and ethnically diverse participants, with 24% of participants representing traditionally understudied communities and reflecting people who range from cognitively normal (CN), mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and/or mild Alzheimer’s Disease.

In addition, the highly comprehensive data set is already being used to develop new blood and digital tests. Recently, data from this study underpinned the FDA application for first blood based IVD for AD diagnosis.

“We’re proud to share that the Bio-Hermes dataset is now publicly available—a major step forward for Alzheimer’s research. This study is monumental in providing head-to-head comparisons of data available from many leading Alzheimer’s diagnostic tests today and has resulted in a rich dataset to reduce the historical barriers to access and timely diagnosis and care,” said GAP President John Dwyer. “We hope its release accelerates global discovery and advances progress in the field. Our deepest thanks go to the AD Data Initiative, our Bio-Hermes-001 partners, and especially the 1,000 remarkable volunteers who made this possible.”

“Sharing biomarker data for Alzheimer’s disease is critical to accelerate progress towards developing better tools for early diagnosis and intervention for everyone,” said Niranjan Bose, Interim Executive Director of the AD Data Initiative. “It’s great to see that the data from the Bio-Hermes-001 study is already informing validation and registration of new diagnostics. The AD Data Initiative is proud to partner with GAP and the Bio-Hermes team to make this dataset accessible to researchers around the world via AD Workbench. When we work together, we can radically speed up the pace of new discoveries for Alzheimer’s disease.”

The release of the Bio-Hermes dataset is expected to spark new research initiatives, leading to more rigorous and accurate diagnostic methods, while advancing the search for targeted treatments and potential cures. For those interested in requesting the data please visit the AD Discovery Portal on the AD Workbench, which will go live on August 1, 2025.

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments with a commitment to promoting diversity in clinical research, as well as lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting inclusivity in research studies, and celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative

The Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative is a coalition of leading advocacy, government, industry, and philanthropy organizations that recognizes the need for dementia researchers to find easier ways to share data, analytical tools, and scientific findings. These partners are working together to accelerate progress towards new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. Learn more about the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative at www.alzheimersdata.org.