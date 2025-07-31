AI/R Accelerates Personalization at Scale Through Webjump’s Latest Adobe Milestone

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, the AI Revolution Company, today announced that its subsidiary, Webjump, has achieved the Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets Specialization in the Americas. This accomplishment—Webjump’s fifth Adobe specialization—underscores AI/R’s commitment to helping global enterprises deliver personalized digital experiences at scale.

Powering Personalization with AEM Assets

As brands face mounting pressure to deliver tailored content across every channel, the ability to manage, optimize, and activate digital assets efficiently has become a business imperative. Webjump’s newly earned AEM Assets Specialization demonstrates advanced expertise in enabling organizations to:

Centralize and organize digital assets for rapid access and global collaboration.

Accelerate content velocity by automating asset tagging, versioning, and distribution.

Personalize experiences at scale by integrating AEM Assets with Adobe Target and Adobe Analytics, ensuring the right content reaches the right audience at the right time.

Support omnichannel delivery with AI-powered asset optimization for web, mobile, and emerging channels.

“Personalization at scale is only possible when brands have full control and visibility over their digital assets,” said Alisson Aguiar, CTO at Webjump. “With this specialization, we help clients break down content silos and deliver dynamic, relevant experiences that drive engagement and growth.”

Delivering Measurable Business Outcomes

Webjump’s specialization is more than a credential—it’s a commitment to helping clients realize tangible results:

Faster time-to-market for campaigns and product launches.

Consistent brand experiences across regions, languages, and channels.

Reduced operational costs through automation and streamlined workflows.

Actionable insights via seamless integration with Adobe’s analytics and personalization tools.

“Our clients trust us to solve their most complex digital challenges,” said Alexandre Rodrigues, Managing Director at Webjump. “With AEM Assets, we empower them to move beyond basic asset management—unlocking the full potential of personalization, content agility, and measurable ROI.”

For more information about Webjump’s Adobe specializations and digital experience services, please visit the website .

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact Information:

Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira

milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai

