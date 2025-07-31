Scallop Receives US MSB License, Unlocking Mass-Market Potential for Global Crypto Adoption





LONDON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scallop, the regulated digital banking platform bridging fiat and crypto, has officially received approval as a Money Services Business (MSB) in the United States. This license grants access to one of the most important financial markets in the world and marks a major step toward the mainstream adoption of digital assets.

With the MSB license, Scallop joins a select group of crypto-native platforms legally authorized to offer both fiat and crypto services in the US. Combined with existing permissions in more than 160 countries, Scallop now holds one of the broadest regulatory footprints in the industry.

Why the US matters

The United States remains the largest and most influential consumer market for finance and technology. As crypto regulation becomes clearer under the returning Trump administration, demand for secure, easy-to-use platforms is rising quickly. Millions of Americans are looking for secure and straightforward ways to buy, hold, and spend digital assets.

Scallop meets this need by offering a fully integrated banking and crypto experience. Unlike most competitors, which operate only in a limited set of jurisdictions or offer crypto-only tools, Scallop delivers a complete financial solution.

What users can expect

The upcoming Scallop App will offer:

Multi-currency Fiat accounts



Visa Debit Cards: Top up with fiat or crypto



Mastercard Credit Cards: Crypto-backed credit access



On- and off-ramp services for fiat and crypto



Real-time spending and account control



A clean, simple interface that works for everyone — even first-time users



The app is powered by $EMYC, Scallop’s utility token, which unlocks card tiers, enables staking benefits, and is used for gas fees across the platform. Token utility will be further expanded through features such as revenue-linked buybacks and access to premium account functions.

Infrastructure for Web3 builders

Scallop also provides a developer SDK for Web3 wallets, fintech apps, and global platforms. This allows partners to integrate Scallop’s financial infrastructure, including fiat banking, card issuing, FX services, and compliance modules, directly into their own products.

All services are backed by Scallop’s regulatory licenses

A gateway for global growth

With its MSB license secured and app launch approaching, Scallop is positioned as one of the only crypto-fintech platforms ready to scale globally. The company is focused on enabling real-world crypto use, not just trading, but daily financial interaction. That includes giving users access to banking tools, cards, and digital assets in one place, all within a regulated environment they can trust.

The Scallop App is launching soon.

A full revamp of the official website (https://scallopx.com) will go live in the coming days, featuring a refreshed design, updated content, and easier access to all core features.

Interested users can now join the official waitlist for early access to the app:

www.scallopx.com/waitlist

Follow Scallop on X and Telegram:

https://x.com/emoney_network

https://t.me/Emoney_io

About Scallop

Scallop is a UK-founded digital finance platform, headquartered in the heart of London.

Built to bridge traditional finance and crypto, Scallop combines regulated banking infrastructure with seamless access to digital assets. The platform offers multi-currency fiat accounts, fiat-crypto on and off ramps, and both Visa and Mastercard payment solutions, all within a single, easy-to-use interface.

Founded by Raj Bagadi, who also serves as CEO, Scallop’s mission is to make digital money usable in everyday life. The company is focused on building a trusted and compliant environment where both individuals and institutions can manage crypto and fiat with confidence. With operations spanning over 160 countries and a growing suite of B2B integrations, Scallop is setting a new standard for global crypto-fiat finance.

