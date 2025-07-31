This Simple Tool Improves Plumbing Efficiency, Cuts Costs, and Boosts Water Quality

Lake City, Colo., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Why Right-Sizing Water Calculations Matters” is a practical ebook that introduces readers to IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator, a free, science-based tool designed to simplify plumbing pipe sizing in residential projects. The ebook explains how right-sizing plumbing systems saves time and money, enhances water and energy efficiency, and improves public health.

For over a century, plumbing systems were sized assuming that all fixtures might be used simultaneously. But in today’s homes—outfitted with low-flow toilets, efficient showerheads, and smarter water usage patterns—that assumption no longer holds. The Water Demand Calculator brings a modern solution to an outdated problem.

Key benefits of using the Water Demand Calculator include:

Reduced Construction Costs : In a 45-unit building, right-sizing pipes can save between $86,000 and $190,000 in materials and connection charges.

: In a 45-unit building, right-sizing pipes can save between $86,000 and $190,000 in materials and connection charges. Water and Energy Conservation : Smaller pipes reduce hot water waste and energy needed to heat that water—equaling up to 500 gallons saved per home annually.

: Smaller pipes reduce hot water waste and energy needed to heat that water—equaling up to 500 gallons saved per home annually. Improved Water Quality : Right-sized systems reduce water stagnation, minimizing the risk of bacteria buildup and waterborne illnesses.

: Right-sized systems reduce water stagnation, minimizing the risk of bacteria buildup and waterborne illnesses. Data-Driven Demand: According to Green Builder Media’s COGNITION Smart Data, over 80% of consumers and 75% of building pros are willing to pay more for low-flow fixtures—making right-sizing a smart response to rising market demand.

“Right-sizing is a win for builders, consumers, and the environment,” says Michele Lerner, Associate Editor at Green Builder Media and author of the ebook. “With this resource, we’re making it easier than ever for industry professionals to upgrade their process and their performance.”

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

