Less Lethal Ammunition Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 | Rising Crime Rates Propel Demand, Offering Law Enforcement a Non-lethal Option

The less lethal ammunition market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to civil rights movements and protests, law enforcement requirements, tactical and military operations, public pressure and advocacy, awareness of human rights.



The less lethal ammunition market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.36 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global security concerns, urbanization and population growth, ethical and humanitarian considerations, risk mitigation strategies, international conflict resolution efforts. Major trends in the forecast period include training integration and simulation, humanitarian and peacekeeping applications, innovative safety features, enhanced effectiveness and accuracy.



The forecast of 5.3% growth over the next five years indicates a slight reduction of 0.1% from the previous projection for this market. This marginal decrease is influenced by ongoing tariff-related uncertainties between the U.S. and its trade partners. This is likely to directly affect the US through tariffs on rubber bullet manufacturing equipment from Brazil and Spain, increasing costs for law enforcement agencies. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The rise in crime rates is anticipated to drive the growth of the less lethal ammunition market in the future. Crime encompasses unlawful activities or behaviors that are prohibited by law and subject to legal penalties, representing any actions against the established rules and regulations of a particular jurisdiction. The escalating crime rates necessitate the use of less lethal ammunition by law enforcement, offering a non-lethal option to manage and subdue potential threats while minimizing the risk of fatal injuries. For instance, in October 2023, a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a U.S.-based law enforcement agency, indicated that in 2022, there was an estimated 1.3% increase in robbery incidents nationwide compared to the previous year. Thus, the rising incidence of crime is propelling the growth of the less lethal ammunition market moving forward.



The less lethal ammunition market is experiencing growth, driven by the augmented budget allocation for the military and law enforcement sectors. Budget allocation for these sectors involves the government earmarking financial resources to fund operations, activities, and equipment. This allocation supports the expansion of less-lethal ammunition, enabling the development and deployment of advanced technologies to enhance the capabilities of security forces and address concerns related to lethal force.



Training and simulation solutions have emerged as a pivotal trend in the less-lethal ammunition market, with major companies actively developing innovative products to solidify their market positions. In February 2022, RUAG Ammotec's Defense and Law Enforcement business unit (DLE), a part of the Swiss technology company RUAG Group, introduced lead-free 9x19 LF Training SX ammunition. This new product, weighing 6.1 g and 94 g, addresses the increased demand from police departments for lead-free, low-pollutant ammunition. Notably, the cartridge maintains the same point of impact and equivalent recoil as the traditional ACTION 4 cartridge due to a precisely regulated charging procedure. The introduction of training and simulation solutions in the form of lead-free ammunition exemplifies a key trend driving the less-lethal ammunition market's growth.



Less lethal ammunition comprises specialized projectiles or rounds primarily designed for use by law enforcement, military, and security personnel. It serves the purpose of incapacitating or subduing individuals without causing fatal injuries, providing an intermediate level of force between verbal commands and the use of lethal firearms.



The primary types of less lethal ammunition include rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, plastic bullets, and paintballs. Rubber bullets, for instance, are non-lethal ammunition specifically crafted for use in crowd control and riot situations by law enforcement or military personnel. They are intended to disperse or incapacitate individuals without causing fatal harm. Rubber bullets are compatible with various weapon types, including shotguns and launchers, and find applications in military and law enforcement scenarios.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



Major players in the less-lethal ammunition market are directing their efforts towards developing innovative products, including less-lethal shotgun ammunition. Less-lethal shotgun ammunition is designed to incapacitate or deter threats without causing fatal injuries. In September 2023, Byrna Technologies, a US-based defense products manufacturer, launched Byrna LE. This handheld gun features patented pull-pierce technology and an increased shot capacity, offering a more powerful alternative.

Accompanying the launcher is a fin-tailed 12-gauge shotgun shell, providing enhanced self-defense options that enable users to switch between less-lethal and standard rounds. Byrna Technologies aims to reduce gun-related casualties by promoting the use of these alternatives, citing real-world successes in preventing carjackings, thwarting muggings, and deterring home invasions. The focus on innovative shotgun products stands out as a strategy to increase profitability in the less-lethal ammunition market.



North America was the largest region in the less lethal ammunition market in 2024. The regions covered in the less lethal ammunition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the less lethal ammunition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.





