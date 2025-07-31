EarthOptics™ Surpasses 5 Million Acres Mapped, Solidifies Position as Global Leader In Soil Measurement

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthOptics, the leading soil data and measurement platform, has now mapped over five million acres of farmland and rangeland across its agronomic and sustainability business lines. This milestone further cements EarthOptics position as the world’s most comprehensive soil intelligence company—and the unrivaled leader in below-ground data.

EarthOptics rapid scaling is driving a seismic shift in agriculture, from input efficiency to sustainability measurement, spanning the continental U.S. states and multiple continents. The company’s robust footprint now fuels the largest soil metagenomic dataset ever assembled, unlocking unprecedented insights into the biological, chemical, and physical properties of soil.

“Our vision is to transform how the world understands and manages soil,” said Lars Dyrud, CEO of EarthOptics. “Surpassing 5 million acres isn’t just a milestone in growth—it’s a signal that the future of agriculture depends on deeper, smarter, and scalable soil insights. No one is doing this at the scale, speed, or accuracy that we are.”

EarthOptics integrated platform combines ground-truth physical samples with its GroundOwl™ multimodal sensor and artificial intelligence (AI) models. This next-generation approach generates the highest-resolution, actionable insights for growers, agronomists, carbon market operators, and input providers alike. With thousands of soil samples collected weekly, EarthOptics enables data-driven decisions for fertility planning, tillage, crop planning, carbon credits, and biological interventions. The company’s technologies are reducing customer costs by minimizing required sampling and unlocking new value from the soil, be it improved yields or verified carbon sequestration.

Their unmatched scale has created the world's most expansive biological soil database, positioning the company at the forefront of predictive agronomy, input optimization, and sustainable land management. This biological dataset is already being utilized to facilitate the early detection of pests, pathogens, and nutrient deficiencies through AI-based modeling.

Partnering with carbon registries, food brands, ranchers, farmers, agronomists, and input companies, EarthOptics is emerging as the leader in scalable soil analytics. With an expanding customer base and increasing demand for trusted data to back sustainability claims, the company’s reach is accelerating. For more information, go to www.earthoptics.com .

About EarthOptics

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, EarthOptics harnesses advances in soil-sensing technologies, genomics, and data science to provide farmers and ranchers with deep, actionable insights into their soil’s chemical, physical, and biological properties. By blending cutting-edge laboratory analysis with industry-leading field-based sensors, we deliver powerful predictive insights that enable producers to optimize input use, improve soil health, increase yields, and unlock new opportunities in sustainable agriculture. EarthOptics is also the leading carbon measurement company in the U.S., supporting the growth of carbon markets with accurate, verifiable soil data. The company has offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Emeryville, California; Blacksburg, Virginia; and Fayetteville, Arkansas, with laboratories in Emeryville, California, and Memphis, Tennessee. Learn more at www.EarthOptics.com .

