Kargo Brings CTV Video and CTV Glass Experiences to TiVo

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leading creative optimization platform, today announced the launch of its award-winning CTV Video and CTV Glass formats across TiVo-powered devices, including both TiVo’s IPTV footprint and TiVo’s smart TV operating system (TiVo OS). This marks a significant step forward in redefining the connected television experience, bringing advertisers new ways to reach viewers at the moment of content discovery.

With this integration, advertisers can now activate immersive, high-impact ad formats directly within the TiVo environment - across multiple devices and platforms. Kargo’s CTV Glass and CTV Video solutions are designed to deliver full-screen, attention-commanding moments that blend seamlessly into how users navigate their viewing experience.

“TiVo has long been a trusted name in television, with a significant footprint across both Pay TV and smart TV environments,” said Tal Almany, Vice President, Global Supply at Kargo. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to elevating the viewer experience and enabling advertisers to deliver creative that is both effective and engaging, whether in the home screen or during content transitions.”

“We’re excited to partner with Kargo to bring high-impact, creative-first advertising experiences to our growing smart TV and IPTV footprint,” said Craig Chinn, SVP Advertising Sales, Americas at TiVo, a part of Xperi. “As viewer behavior continues to evolve, our goal is to help brands connect with audiences in meaningful, non-disruptive ways. This partnership represents the next step in delivering premium, performance-driven ad solutions across our platforms.”

The partnership brings Kargo's CTV innovations to smart TVs powered by TiVo and IPTV households in the U.S., delivering a consistent, platform-agnostic ad experience across platforms. CTV Glass turns the idle or home screen into a dynamic canvas for motion-activated storytelling, while CTV Video supports content-aligned ad delivery during programming transitions. Both formats are designed to respect viewer flow while maximizing impact.

Looking ahead, the partnership will extend to bring Kargo’s CTV innovations to smart TVs powered by TiVo across Europe, which are already live with major TV OEM partners.

For more information, visit www.kargo.com and www.tivo.com .

ABOUT KARGO

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions, Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices around the world.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2025 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation.

