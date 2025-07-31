Walter P Moore Grows Southwest Footprint

PHOENIX, AZ, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walter P Moore has expanded into Phoenix, Arizona, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative engineering solutions in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

“Expanding into Phoenix reinforces our commitment to serving clients in high-impact sectors such as healthcare, federal, aviation, hospitality, and advanced manufacturing. This move strengthens our national footprint and reflects our long-term strategy to grow where we can deliver meaningful value through strong leadership, technical excellence, and lasting partnerships,” says Dilip Choudhuri , President and CEO.





Bryan Salt joins the firm as Managing Director for the Structures Group in Phoenix. He brings over 30 years of experience delivering complex projects across sectors including healthcare, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, education, government, sports, and aviation. The Phoenix office also welcomes Christopher Pfeiff as Practice Area Director for Construction Services. Pfeiff brings 25 years of experience delivering innovative construction solutions to complex projects as an executive in the construction industry.

“As we grow into new regions, our focus remains on delivering the highest level of technical service and project execution. With a strong team of experts and a collaborative approach, we’re ready to help clients in Phoenix navigate complex building challenges and achieve smarter, more efficient outcomes,” says Blair Hanuschak, Managing Principal and Executive Director of the Structures Group.





Walter P Moore specializes in a diverse range of services, including structural engineering, secure design, diagnostics, enclosure engineering, parking, construction engineering, civil engineering, water resources, and traffic engineering.



