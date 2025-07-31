TAB Bank Q2 Loans Fund Growth for 218 Companies Totaling $66 Million

OGDEN, Utah, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank funded growth for 218 companies in Q2 2025 with loans totaling $66 million. Companies signed with TAB Bank for working capital, cash flow management through factoring, equipment purchases and small business lines of credit. Businesses in the manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, food, fintech and toy/game industries selected TAB Bank as their financial partner.

Highlights of some of the largest Q2 2025 deals include:

$8 million—A leader in global sourcing, supply chain management, manufacturing and nearshoring solutions in Ohio.

$5 million—Package Steel Systems, of Massachusetts, the premier builder of metal buildings in the Northeast.

$5 million—An exotic and collector car financing dealer in Utah.

$5 million—A toy, puzzle and gaming company based in California.

$2.5 million— Ryan Transportation, Inc., a Michigan-based truckload transportation provider.





Additionally, in Q2, TAB Bank provided equipment financing to 140 companies, with a combined value of $15.2 million. Nine companies in the transportation sector—the core industry of the bank’s beginnings—received term loans and accounts receivable lines of credit ranging from $40,000 to $300,000. TAB also funded 55 small- to medium-sized businesses.

“TAB Bank is a key financial partner, whether a company is looking for creative ways to manage cash flow or to leverage cash or assets to maximize growth,” said Justin Hatch, Chief Lending Officer at TAB Bank. “Our expertise in financing, along with our experience in many industries, allows us to take a comprehensive, creative and strategic view of the business goals and then structure the deal that best meets those needs. We are with our companies every step of the journey, even in some of their most difficult times.”

The bank’s services include working capital, equipment financing, term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans. TAB Bank’s specialists ensure each client is matched with the right financial product for their industry and growth stage. The bank supports businesses with stellar credit and those without, requiring alternative assessments. To determine creditworthiness, the bank considers various factors, such as income and operational history.

For more information on TAB Bank’s capital financing and credit solutions, visit TABBank.com .

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .