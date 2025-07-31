Total voting rights

 | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc Foresight Ventures VCT plc

Foresight Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Total Voting Rights
31 July 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 107,904,249 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 107,904,249. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


Recommended Reading

  • July 30, 2025 11:21 ET | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc
    Final results

    FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLCLEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW8629 July 2025 Final results31 March 2025 Foresight Ventures VCT plc, managed by Foresight Group LLP, today announces the final results for the year...

    Read More
    Final results
  • July 23, 2025 09:14 ET | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc
    Issue of Equity

    FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLCLEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86ALLOTMENT OF SHARES23 JULY 2025 The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of...

    Read More
    Issue of Equity