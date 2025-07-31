Latest Release of Quark Publishing Platform® Delivers Accelerated AI- Powered Content Automation at Scale for Highly Regulated Industries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the July 2025 release of Quark Publishing Platform® (QPP), its enterprise content lifecycle management platform designed to revolutionize how highly regulated industries manage, author, and deliver complex content.

Built to address the documentation challenges of sectors such as financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, and public sector organizations, the SaaS platform offers unparalleled levels of automation, compliance, and personalization — specifically for use cases like client investment reports, drug safety reports, SOPs, technical data sheets, policy documents, and legislative reports.

Next-Level Automation with Strict Regulatory Guardrails and Governance

The July 2025 release introduces powerful new capabilities that enable enterprise content teams to:

Achieve 80–100% batch automation of recurring content through data-driven personalization powered by Content Variables

Convert unstructured content into structured, reusable, tagged components for compliant output, reducing onboarding costs by 50–80%

Leverage AI-powered Repeatable Accelerator Packs (RAPs) for sector-specific use cases, cutting onboarding cycles by 25–30%

Seamlessly reuse brand-compliant, design-rich content in Microsoft PowerPoint, drastically improving presentation workflows

Gain access to workflow enhancements including agile content strategy, smarter authoring workflows, enhanced usability, and enhanced Microsoft 365 Office desktop app integration



The result is a smarter, faster, and more scalable way to manage regulated content across global teams — without compromising on compliance, accuracy, or brand consistency.

Executive Insight

"This release is a game-changer for content teams facing complex, regulatory data integration and workflow demands," said Amit Sood, SVP Enterprise Products at Quark. "By combining powerful AI with structured content models, we've created a platform that accelerates use case deployment and transforms unstructured content into reusable, audit-ready components to drive enterprise-grade AI. It’s about faster outcomes, better compliance, and enabling teams to do more with less."

Built for the Industries That Can’t Afford to Get Content Wrong

From automating client-facing investment communications to streamlining drug safety reporting, policy documentation, and manufacturing SOPs, QPP is built to support high-stakes content processes where speed and accuracy are critical.

Use cases include:

Financial Services: Fund factsheets, ESG disclosures, regulatory filings

Life Sciences: PSURs, CSRs, PADERs, and labeling updates

Manufacturing: Technical guides, data sheets, SOPs

Public Sector: Legislative documents, policy updates, legal frameworks

Enterprise-Grade Integration and Security

The new platform is powered by Microsoft Azure Cloud Services and integrates directly with Microsoft 365 desktop applications — ensuring security, scalability, and accessibility across regulated ecosystems. Advanced permissions, traceable workflows, and Automated Content Validations features ensure trust and accountability across every step of the content lifecycle.

