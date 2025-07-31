Coface SA: 2025 half-year financial report available

2025 half-year financial report available

Paris, 31 July 2025 – 17.35

Coface announces today that its half-year financial report for 2025 is now available and was filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

This report is also on Coface website in “Investor Relations” section (Investor Resources - Coface Group Financial Reports | Coface).

Copies are available, free of charge and on request by writing to the Company at 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France.

The present press release and the full regulated information concerning COFACE SA are available on the Group’s website Financial press releases & Publication announcements | Coface.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website: http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2024 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









