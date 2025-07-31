Optimus Technology Group Names Madhu Maganti as New COO

Austin, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimus Technology Group (https://optimustg.com/), a leading provider of data management, physical security, and power supply services, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Madhu Maganti as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1. In this role, Maganti will help shape and execute the company’s operational strategy as it accelerates growth across the U.S. and Latin America. He has also been tasked with leading the development of Optimus’s artificial intelligence division, driving innovation to help clients unlock new opportunities for growth and digital transformation.

Maganti joins Optimus Technology Group from Baker Tilly US, where he served as Partner and National Technology Leader, Risk Advisory. Prior to that, he held leadership positions in numerous global management consulting firms and a leading Fortune 50 Technology company.

“Madhu Maganti is an accomplished professional who brings impressive credentials and a forward-thinking mindset to Optimus,” said Sam Tenorio III, President of Optimus Technology Group. “His deep consulting experience, strategic leadership, and operational expertise will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of expansion. I’m confident he will add tremendous value for our clients while scaling our AI and consulting divisions and reinforcing Optimus’s position as a technology leader.”

Throughout his career, Maganti has built and scaled cybersecurity and IT advisory practices, opened new markets, and driven double-digit growth. He is widely recognized as a thought leader, frequently speaking at industry events and contributing to top publications on cybersecurity, risk, and AI governance.

As COO, he will oversee operations across data center development, AI infrastructure, and enterprise IT services, with a focus on delivering sustainable, AI-ready digital infrastructure that supports clients in high-growth markets.

“I’m excited to join a team deeply committed to innovation and digital advancement,” said Maganti. “This is a pivotal time in IT and AI, and I look forward to driving growth and sustainable transformation for our clients and partners.”

Maganti holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, and is both a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He will be based in Houston, Texas.

More information can be found at www.optimustg.com

About Optimus Technology Group

Formerly known as Seamless Advanced Solutions, Optimus Technology Group is a national IT services firm that offers competitive IT solutions including Professional Services, Managed Services, Communications, Data Centers, Data Management, Physical Security, Power and Artificial Intelligence. Our team is dedicated to shaping the future of data management, security and power supply through innovative technology, turn-key solutions and strategic financial partnerships that empower us to drive the digital evolution across industries. Based in Austin, Texas, the team at Optimus Technology Group has more than 80 years of combined IT expertise.

