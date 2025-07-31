Ipsen S.A. publie son Rapport financier semestriel 2025 (semestre clos le 30 juin 2025)
H1 total sales growth of 11.4% at CER1, or 9.7% as reported, driven by the three therapeutic areas: 95.7% in Rare Disease, 9.7% in Neuroscience, and 6.4% in OncologyH1 core operating income of €656m,
Aggregated presentation by day and by marketStatement of transactions in own shares from July 21st to July 25th 2025 Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day