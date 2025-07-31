2025 United States Mint Silver Proof Set® Available on August 7

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 United States Mint Silver Proof Set (product code 25RH) will be available for purchase beginning on August 7 at noon EDT. This set includes the final five coins in the American Women Quarters™ Program. The four-year program celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for future generations. Priced at $150.00, this set beautifully displays the following 10 coins minted at the United States Mint (Mint) at San Francisco:

Five silver 2025 American Women Quarters with reverse (tails) designs honoring: Ida B. Wells—investigative journalist, suffragist, educator, and civil rights leader; Juliette Gordon Low—founder of Girl Scouts of the United States of America, empowering girls through leadership and service; Dr. Vera Rubin—astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation and uncovered crucial evidence of dark matter; Stacey Park Milbern—visionary disability justice activist; and Althea Gibson—multi-sport athlete and first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis and professional golf.

The obverse (heads) of each coin in the American Women Quarters Program depicts a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse (tails) design that features the likeness of Mary Kawena Pukui wearing a hibiscus flower, a kukui nut lei, and a muʻumuʻu adorned with an aloha print. Stylized depictions of water appear in the background. Inscriptions include “United States of America,” “$1,” and “Nānā I Ke Kumu,” which translates literally to “Look to the Source.”

The obverse (heads) retains the central figure of the “Sacagawea” design first produced in 2000, with inscriptions “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coins.

One silver Kennedy half dollar

One silver Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The quarters, dime, and half dollar are all struck in 99.9% fine silver. A certificate of authenticity is included with each set.

The outer packaging is a striking red with a black checkerboard pattern, dotted with icons representing the honorees’ achievements in various fields. The images on the back of the carton are photographs of the honorees with the tagline “Profiles of Change”—change that these honorees helped to bring about as well as their images being on the coin themselves. The coins are protected in capsules to protect them for years to come.

To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this set, please visit the product page (product code 25RH).

The United States Mint Silver Proof Set is also available for purchase through the Product Subscription Program. Sign up once, and you will receive the next product released in this series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your subscription or until the series ends. For additional details about subscriptions, visit here.

This set is sold through the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

The 2025 United States Mint Silver Proof Set will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 7, 2025, at noon ET.

