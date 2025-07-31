GEMtrust DAO Launches GEM DiCom: The First Digitally Native Commodity Rooted in Investment-Grade Gemstones

Zug, Switzerland, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMtrust DAO has officially unveiled GEM DiCom (Digital Commodity) – a new blockchain-based asset class that is transparently associated to audited gemstone reserves held in secure Swiss vaults.

Unlike stablecoins or tokenized securities, GEM DiCom does not maintain a fixed value, peg, or offer redemption rights. Instead, it is a market-driven digital asset whose value is shaped by market supply and demand, and whose credibility stems from transparent association with a diversified portfolio of certified gemstones.

“GEM DiCom isn’t a stablecoin and doesn’t promise price stability or redemption,” said the team behind GEMtrust. “It’s a digital commodity, purpose-built to reflect the resilience and long-term value of rare physical resources – without requiring trust in a central issuer.”

GEM DiCom is governed by GEMtrust DAO, a decentralized organization initiated by trusted German and Swiss institutions with deep expertise in gemology, asset custody, and blockchain. No single company or individual controls the project. The DAO ensures transparency through proof-of-reserve, smart contract governance, and third-party certification – not by offering direct claims to physical gemstones.

Key Features of GEM DiCom:

Market-based digital commodity : GEM DiCom does not guarantee a stable price or offer exchange at a fixed rate. Its market value is determined by supply and demand.

: GEM DiCom does not guarantee a stable price or offer exchange at a fixed rate. Its market value is determined by supply and demand. Reference to physical gemstone reserves : The token is transparently associated with a diversified portfolio of investment-grade gemstones stored in Swiss vaults, audited and certified – but does not grant ownership, redemption, or delivery rights.

: The token is transparently associated with a diversified portfolio of investment-grade gemstones stored in Swiss vaults, audited and certified – but does not grant ownership, redemption, or delivery rights. DAO governance : Operated by GEMtrust DAO via smart contracts and community voting, ensuring no centralized control.

: Operated by GEMtrust DAO via smart contracts and community voting, ensuring no centralized control. Transparency-first infrastructure: Every aspect – from asset audits to governance logic - is decentralised, verifiable, and regularly published.

Through the creation of the GEM DiCom, GEMtrust DAO aims to provide a digital asset that’s as stable, scarce, and enduring as the gemstones it represents – offering a new framework for long-term wealth preservation in the digital age.

For more information about GEM DiCom, visit: https://gemtrust.net/dicom

About GEMtrust DAO

GEMtrust DAO is a decentralized governance framework established by a coalition of German and Swiss institutions with expertise in gemology, asset security, and blockchain infrastructure. The DAO was deliberately structured to eliminate central control, reduce manipulation risk, and ensure operations remain open, traceable, and resilient. GEMtrust does not ask for trust in a name – it removes the need for trust through fully auditable, verifiable systems.

Media Contact:

office@gemtrust.net



Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.



