Wreaths Across America and Vietnam Veterans of America Announce National Partnership to Further Shared Mission of Honoring Vietnam War Veterans

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and SILVER SPRING, Md., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national nonprofit organization with a mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom, is proud to announce a new national partnership with Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated exclusively to Vietnam-era veterans and their families.

This collaborative partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) effective March 29, 2025, will strengthen both organizations’ outreach and impact through joint programming, educational initiatives, and veteran recognition events across the country.

“Vietnam Veterans of America has long been a champion for ensuring that all who served receive the respect, care, and recognition they deserve,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “We are honored to work more closely with their members to help amplify their stories and legacy as part of our year-round mission.”

Key initiatives outlined in the agreement include:

Joint participation in major events such as the VVA National Convention and WAA’s annual weeklong Escort to Arlington.

Increased visibility for VVA members through WAA-owned media platforms including Wreaths Across America Radio, through interviews and storytelling.

Encouragement of local engagement by VVA State Councils and Chapters at WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) stops and wreath-laying ceremonies nationwide.

A shared commitment to supporting ‘Welcome Home’ events for Vietnam veterans in conjunction with WAA programming.

A pledge by WAA to continue highlighting VVA’s mission and legacy beyond its eventual organizational sunset.

“Partnering with Wreaths Across America is a natural fit,” said Jack McManus, VVA National President. “Together, we will be able to extend our shared message of remembrance and service, while empowering local communities to take part in preserving the legacy of all who served, especially our Vietnam veterans.”

The organizations will also highlight each other’s work online and in print, expanding reach to supporters, volunteers, and veterans’ communities across the country. This partnership underscores the ongoing importance of unity among veterans’ service organizations and the power of storytelling and education in honoring America’s heroes.

Wreaths Across America Radio, the leading internet radio station dedicated to honoring our nation’s veterans and their families, will broadcast LIVE from the 2025 VVA National Convention in New Orleans, Aug. 5-9. The team will be onsite capturing stories of service with veterans, partners and volunteers throughout the event.

You can tune in by visiting, https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. The station can also be heard for free on the iHeartRadio, Audacy and TuneIn apps.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, thousands of veterans’ cemeteries, and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. Learn more at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

About Vietnam Veterans of America

Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) is the nation’s only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated to the needs of Vietnam-era veterans and their families. VVA’s founding principle is “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another. To learn more about Vietnam Veterans of America, visit www.vva.org.

