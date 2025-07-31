Raymond James To Welcome New $605 Million Program with Texas Community Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Financial Institutions Division (FID) announced today that Texas Community Bank (TCB) has selected the firm’s platform to enhance its financial planning and advisory offering, according to Stephen Kruchten, president of FID. With this new alignment, TCB Investments will provide clients with investment and wealth management services through Raymond James Financial Services.

Based in Laredo, Texas, TCB Investments includes financial advisors Luis J. Gonzalez, III and Carlos M. Chapa. They manage approximately $605 million in client assets.

"Texas Community Bank has a clear vision and profound dedication to delivering exceptional service to its clients. We’re pleased to be selected to support this talented group of advisors with the robust resources, advanced technology and investment platform that Raymond James is known for – all tailored specifically to meet the unique needs of our affiliated financial institutions," said Kruchten.

"We are excited to work with an industry leader like Raymond James," said Oscar Cisneros, senior vice president at Texas Community Bank. "The wealth of solutions and support Raymond James provides will enable TCB Investments to elevate our offerings, enhance our client service capabilities and strategically grow our investment and wealth management program.”

“By aligning with Raymond James FID, programs like TCB Investments gain access to the sophisticated resources and capabilities needed to effectively meet the distinctive needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Jon DeMayo, vice president of business development at FID. “Our continued growth in Texas and other key markets underscores the strength and importance of our value proposition for financial institutions targeting this expanding client segment.”

About the Financial Institutions Division

The Financial Institutions Division was established by Raymond James in 1987 to provide banks and credit unions with an alternative to traditional third-party investment providers. Raymond James provides full-service securities brokerage and advisory services to financial institutions seeking to compete with the largest banks and securities firms in the country. In addition to a full complement of investment products and services, Raymond James has the ability to deliver investment banking, public finance, research, self-clearing capabilities and wealth management services to both individuals and institutions.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation’s premier diversified financial services companies with financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.64 trillion as of Jun. 30, 2025. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

About Texas Community Bank

Texas Community Bank is a locally owned and operated, community-oriented financial institution with its heart and roots embedded along the South Texas-Mexico border. TCB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Bancshares, Inc., a one-bank holding company that was founded in 2003 by Laredo banker, Douglas G. Macdonald and a group of local investors. Macdonald was familiar with the Laredo market and believed that an opportunity existed for a community bank that emphasizes personal service. Since its inception in 2003, TCB has built a stable core deposit and loan base in not only its primary home of Laredo, but also in San Antonio, Somerset and the border towns of Brownsville, McAllen and Del Rio. TCB has flourished due to hiring exceptional local bankers in each of our markets and has been able to assemble teams of experienced and knowledgeable industry professionals that specialize in all facets of banking including deposit and lending, international, investment, technology and operations. Our extraordinary and rapid growth has been enhanced by offering competitive products and services that meet the financial needs of the communities in which we serve.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and are not insured by bank insurance, the FDIC or any other government agency, are not deposits or obligations of the bank, are not guaranteed by the bank, and are subject to risks, including the possible loss of principal. Texas Community Bank and TCB Investments are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.