Austin Proptech Startup Rent with Clara Announces Launch of “Trust Layer” for the Rental Market

Austin, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent with Clara, a Proptech platform developed by Clara Technologies, announced today a major rebrand and product repositioning aimed at combating rental fraud through a new infrastructure model it calls the "Trust Layer for the Rental Economy." The company, accessible at https://www.rentwithclara.com, is introducing the Clara Rental Passport—a renter-controlled "Trust Layer" that combats fraud and accelerates secure, compliant rental applications for both renters and landlords.





Rent with Clara - Tenant Screening Software

Founded by real estate expert and tech entrepreneur Taylor Wilson, the platform combines rigorous verification technology with a mission-driven approach rooted in the founder’s own experience as a renter, landlord, and agent. Wilson’s firsthand exposure to the “inequities and inefficiencies” of the rental process inspired the creation of a platform that serves all sides of the transaction fairly—while delivering enterprise-grade fraud prevention for independent landlords and brokers alike.

“We’re not trying to be the next listing site or property manager-in-a-box,” said Wilson. “This is about infrastructure. Just like Stripe did for payments and Plaid for banking data, Clara is building trust for rentals, fast, secure, and legally compliant.” - Taylor Wilson

From Renter Frustration to Founder's Vision

The idea was born out of Wilson’s frustration navigating rental applications from all sides, first as a renter, then as a listing manager, and finally as an independent landlord. That trifecta gave her unique visibility into how broken the process was: from fraud-prone documents to invisible bias, and a complete lack of standardized, renter-controlled data.

What emerged is the Clara Rental Passport: a reusable, renter-controlled profile that securely stores verified identity, income, rental history, and more. With one click, applicants can share it with any participating landlord. Meanwhile, landlords receive fully verified reports, delivered in minutes, without the risk of forged pay stubs or liability from non-compliant screening processes.

An Anti-Fraud Platform Backed by FinTech DNA

Under the hood, Clara leans on a powerful tech stack:

Argyle : real-time income and employment verification directly from payroll systems

: real-time income and employment verification directly from payroll systems Veriff : identity validation and secure data transfer

: identity validation and secure data transfer TransUnion: standardized credit and criminal background data

“Fake pay stubs are a billion-dollar problem, and they’re shockingly easy to make,” Wilson said. “With Clara, landlords never have to look at a PDF again.”

- Taylor Wilson

Clara’s compliance-first design is also built for scale, with compliance and transparency baked into every screening flow.

Business Model Designed for Network Effects

Unlike most screening platforms, Clara is free for landlords and agents. Renters pay a one-time $49 fee, which can be reused across multiple applications. That go-to-market strategy removes adoption friction and builds a virtuous network: the more landlords accept Clara, the more valuable the passport becomes.

The company is currently bootstrapped, but Wilson confirmed that Clara Technologies is in early discussions with strategic investors as it ramps platform adoption across Texas and beyond.





A look inside the application as a Landlord

About Rent with Clara



Rent with Clara is a PropTech platform that brings trust, speed, and security to the rental process through fraud-proof tenant screening and renter-controlled data. Built by Clara Technologies in Austin, TX, the platform is designed to serve landlords, agents, and renters with verified information they can rely on—without the friction of outdated paperwork or opaque decision-making.

