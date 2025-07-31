Insurance Marketing Innovator Robert J. Smith Launches Revolutionary Comic-Style Real Estate Marketing Materials

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert J. Smith, MFA, creator of the groundbreaking "THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN" comic marketing series, announces the launch of his new superhero-themed marketing materials specifically designed for real estate professionals. Smith Profits introduces "REAL ESTATE MAN" and "REAL ESTATE WOMAN" comic-style marketing tools that leverage the same storytelling techniques that generated a remarkable $110,000.00 from a single estate planning sale in the insurance industry.

“THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN” was created for every insurance agent and financial advisor, from the newest practitioner to the most seasoned advisor and/or estate planner.

https://www.amazon.com/ADVENTURES-INSURANCEMAN-ROBERT-J-SMITH-ebook/dp/B07H3D2TY5?ref_=ast_author_dp

Smith, who earned #1 worldwide rankings at Mutual of New York (MONY)/AXA Equitable and BankAtlantic/BB&T/Truist, brings his proven comic book marketing approach to the real estate sector through customizable licensing agreements for agents and brokers nationwide.

Proven Track Record Drives Innovation

The Winter Garden, Florida-based entrepreneur set production and achievement records at John Hancock and New York Life, with his name permanently displayed on a plaque in the lobby of the New York Life building on Madison Avenue. Smith ranked in the top 1% worldwide in financial services production for decades while simultaneously maintaining top 1% rankings in the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Smith is the only financial advisor in the United States who has earned the CLU®, ChFC®, LIC, CCCC, RIA, AAMS®, CMP®, and CMPS® professional designations. He earned his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing as Valedictorian at Full Sail University while concurrently finishing at the top of his class to earn his Feature Film Writing degree “With Distinction” at UCLA.

"The psychological impact of storytelling transcends specific business sectors. When done well, storytelling drives sales to record numbers." Smith stated. "What worked brilliantly in insurance can revolutionize how real estate professionals connect with their clients."

MARVEL and DC Comics Artists Collaborate on Project

Smith's production company, Robert J. Smith Productions, and its subsidiary, Smith Profits have secured partnerships with professional artists who freelance for MARVEL and DC Comics to create these innovative marketing materials. The collaboration ensures the highest quality visual storytelling that matches the production values of major comic book publishers. This enables every financial services professional as well as professionals in other industries to put proven and customizable sales and marketing materials together, for the benefit of clients and others whom they serve.

The "REAL ESTATE WOMAN" series draws inspiration from Wonder Woman, while "REAL ESTATE MAN" incorporates Superman-style heroic themes. Both series are designed to make complex real estate concepts accessible and memorable through narrative-driven marketing.

Smith previously created "THE LOAN ARRANGER" for maximum mortgage origination volume, demonstrating his ability to adapt comic book storytelling across multiple financial sectors.

Smith Profits is currently developing “THE ADVENTURES OF BERNIE BURNS“ for use by dermatologists, and other medical providers to educate patients and aid in the prevention of skin cancer, a malady that Smith, himself became far too familiar with, years ago.

Media Recognition and Authority Building

Smith and Smith Profits have been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW Network, establishing his credibility as both a financial services expert and marketing innovator. Smith’s International Best Selling Books include #1 rankings for “INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES" and "INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS."

Smith and his co-authors achieved #1 rankings on both sides of the Atlantic with “SALES GENIUS #1” further cementing his authority in sales and marketing strategies, while The Wolf of Wall Street's sales book ranked #2 in both the USA and the UK.

Smith taught the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) curriculum to financial advisors, bankers, accountants, attorneys, and others at Oglethorpe University, demonstrating his educational expertise alongside his practical achievements.

Cross-Industry Application Strategy

The real estate marketing materials represent Smith's strategic expansion of proven methodologies across professional service sectors. Smith Profits has increased profits for companies an average of $1,445,000.00 per year through Smith’s innovative marketing approaches.

"Real estate professionals need tools that cut through the noise and create emotional connections with potential clients," Smith explained. "Comic-style storytelling accomplishes this while making agents and brokers more memorable in a crowded marketplace. This always leads to more sales, more repeat sales, and of course, more referrals."

Smith Profits is determined to continue to help professionals educate prospects and clients in financial services and every industry possible. “Effective storytelling not entertains people, when delivered properly, these stories educate people as well. What started as we way to help families secure their futures, has evolved in a way to save lives, through the prevention of disease,” says Smith

Educational Innovation Extends Beyond Real Estate

Smith has also created the "SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN" comic book series to teach students his trademarked “WRITING WITH EASE” program and “PUBLIC SPEAKING WITH EASE” curriculum. This educational application demonstrates the versatility of his comic-based teaching methodology.

Smith has won Director's Awards for The Art of Visual Storytelling as well as Editing for Film, Games and Animation, bringing Hollywood-level production expertise to business marketing materials for massive sales.

Smith Profits sponsors the educational events as well as the 501(c) (3) Junior Patriots, nonprofit organization that brings American patriotism back into schools and youth programs across the country.

Future Expansion Plans

The real estate marketing launch represents the first phase of Smith's broader strategy to apply comic-style marketing across multiple professional sectors. Smith Profits plans to develop similar materials for additional industries based on market demand and will provide annual licensing opportunities.

Smith has raised millions of dollars for charities and has faithfully volunteered in both public and private schools since 1999, demonstrating his commitment to community service alongside business innovation. Smith created the Junior Patriots charity to increase patriotism in America’s youth and turn youngsters into #1 Best Selling Authors. A Junior Patriots comic book is in the works for 2026.

Real estate professionals interested in licensing the "REAL ESTATE MAN" and "REAL ESTATE WOMAN" marketing materials can contact Smith Profits for customization options and implementation strategies.

About Smith Profits and Smith Comics

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits operates from Winter Garden, Florida, specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as W. Edwards Deming, Edward Bernays, and Adam Smith.

For media inquiries regarding the “SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN”, contact Smith Profits at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200.

About Junior Patriots

Junior Patriots provides mentorship and guidance to children and young adults, turning them into published authors. From there, the nonprofit puts its founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA’s experience of turning many adults into #1 Best Selling Authors, to use for youth and brings their writing in their specific “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” edition, into a #1 Best Seller! Junior Patriots™ mission is to inspire, educate, and support America’s patriotic leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about Junior Patriots’ “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” series, or to inquire about co-authorship opportunities in future publications, contact Robert J. Smith, MFA, directly through Smith Profits or Junior Patriots.

https://SmithProfits.com

https://JuniorPatriots.us

https://IMDb.Me/RobertJSmith

Media Contact: Britt Reid at Smith Profits

(407) 508-0200 Press@RobertJSmith.com