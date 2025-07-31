Noridian Re-Awarded Medicaid Call Center Contract by North Dakota Health and Human Services

FARGO, N.D., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for health care programs, is pleased to announce the North Dakota Health and Human Services has re-awarded Noridian the Medicaid Call Center contract, reaffirming Noridian’s role in elevating the state’s Medicaid program. This contract renewal extends Noridian’s partnership with North Dakota, ensuring continued high-quality service for Medicaid inquiries, including claims payment, claims submission and prior authorization.

“We are honored to continue supporting North Dakota’s Medicaid members and providers,” said President and CEO of Noridian Jon Bogenreif. “This re-award reflects our commitment to helping the state strengthen its Medicaid program by improving service delivery, streamlining operations, and ensuring members and providers receive timely and accurate assistance.”

Headquartered in North Dakota, Noridian has long-standing roots in the state. “When Noridian was founded nearly 60 years ago, the first claims we processed were from North Dakota providers,” Bogenreif continued. “While we have grown significantly over the years, our dedication to North Dakota remains steadfast.”

This re-award builds on Noridian’s successful track record of providing Medicaid administrative services, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable and experienced partner in state health care programs. Through innovative and effective back-office solutions, Noridian helps states implement services faster, scale operations, manage compliance and ultimately improve health outcomes for those enrolled in Medicaid programs.

For nearly 60 years, Noridian has been a trusted partner in providing efficient, scalable and secure administrative solutions for health care programs. By outsourcing Medicaid administrative services to a strong and experienced partner like Noridian, states can focus on top priorities ensuring members receive high-quality care and navigating evolving program demands.

