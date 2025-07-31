JCB Awarded $45 Million U.S. Marine Corps Contract for New Backhoe Loader

Machines offer military-grade performance





SAVANNAH, Ga., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCB, a global leader in construction equipment, has secured a five-year, $45 million contract to provide 4CX backhoe loaders to the United States Marine Corps (USMC). The comprehensive agreement includes not only machines but also attachments testing and hands-on operator training, ensuring mission readiness from the ground up.

This latest partnership marks the second major contract between JCB and the U.S. Marine Corps, following a $39 million agreement announced in 2024 for the Multi-Terrain loaders, the militarized version of the JCB Teleskid. It builds on JCB’s proven track record of supplying versatile, rugged and dependable equipment to military forces around the world.

“We’re proud that, after an extensive evaluation, the Marine Corps has once again selected JCB,” said Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America. “As the world’s leading backhoe loader manufacturer, we value this continued partnership and the confidence placed in our ability to deliver machines that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.”

A Machine Built for Mission Success

The 4CX backhoe loader selected for this contract combines mission-ready strength with advanced features tailored for tactical and jobsite applications.

Central to the 4CX’s performance is JCB’s side-shift back end with its Powerslide system, which enables precise side-shift movement of the boom. Unlike traditional centermount machines, this system expands the digging envelope by 10% and allows operators to work efficiently in tight areas or alongside walls and obstacles without needing to reposition the machine. This capability increases productivity and minimizes disruption in space-constrained environments. Unlike centermount designs, the side-shift configuration also allows for full outrigger deployment in confined areas, making the 4CX ideal for urban, utility or tactical environments.

When stowed, the compact layout reduces overall transport length by more than 4 feet, a 21% space savings during transport. The shorter length when stowed also improves roadability and handling by optimizing weight distribution.

With three steer modes for exceptional maneuverability and four equal-sized tires for enhanced flotation on soft ground, the 4CX is designed to perform wherever it's deployed, from remote field operations to urban infrastructure work.

Equipped with equal-length boom and dipper arms, the 4CX delivers a maximum digging depth of over 14 feet and a swing reach of more than 17 feet. An integrated lifting point in the tipping link further extends the machine’s versatility in material handling applications.

“The 4CX is the direct result of more than 70 years of continuous improvement,” said Chris Giorgianni, vice president of government and defense for JCB North America. “It’s built to perform in the most demanding environments, whether that’s military engineering missions or high-pressure construction jobsites.”

A Partner to Those Who Serve

This latest contract with the U.S. Marine Corps is part of JCB’s long-standing support of defense operations around the world. In addition to supplying purpose-built military machines like the High Mobility Engineer Excavator (HMEE) and the Light Capability Rough Terrain Forklift (LCRTF) for frontline deployment with the U.S. Army, JCB also provides proven, field-ready equipment like the 4CX backhoe loader, delivering commercial-grade performance trusted by both military engineers and civilian contractors.

That same commitment extends beyond the equipment itself. JCB actively supports service members and veterans through career transition programs, veteran hiring initiatives and national partnerships. The company is a proud supporter of VetsAid and regularly engages in efforts that help former service members build meaningful careers in manufacturing and construction.

“Our relationship with the military runs deep,” said Giorgianni. “Whether it’s delivering purpose-built machines or hiring the heroes who’ve operated them, we are proud to stand with the men and women who serve.”

To learn more about the 4CX backhoe loader and JCB’s full line of military-ready and jobsite-proven machines, visit www.jcb.com.

ABOUT JCB:

JCB is a family company founded on October 23, 1945, and is now one of the world’s largest privately owned manufacturers of construction, agricultural and defense equipment, with 22 factories around the world. JCB North America currently employs more than 1,000 people and operates out of its headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. JCB recently began work on a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, the biggest investment in its history. JCB’s North American division also has regional offices in San Antonio, Texas; Santa Monica, California; and Miami, Florida. JCB manufactures a range of more than 300 products for customers in 150 countries. JCB products include telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, tracked and wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, aerial work platforms, rough terrain forklifts, and Fastrac tractors. For more information, visit www.jcb.com .

