Shareholders who lost money on their RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Investment Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately as the Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 22nd

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) (“RxSight” or the “Company”).

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

RxSight, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Summary

Defendant: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST)

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Class Period: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight securities within the relevant period of November 7, 2024 through July 8, 2025, inclusive, may be eligible.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight securities within the relevant period of November 7, 2024 through July 8, 2025, inclusive, may be eligible. Allegations: Securities fraud and/or other unlawful business practices by RxSight and certain officers or directors.

Securities fraud and/or other unlawful business practices by RxSight and certain officers or directors. Key Event: On July 8, 2025 , RxSight reported preliminary Q2 2025 results , disclosing: Significant declines in sales of its Light Delivery Device (LDD) Lower usage of light adjustable intraocular lenses Overall revenue shortfall Full year 2025 guidance cut by approximately $42.5 million CEO Ronald Kurtz cited “adoption challenges” as a major factor for the sales stall. Following this news, the stock price dropped $4.84 (−37.84%) to $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025 .

Important Deadline: Lead Plaintiff deadline is September 22, 2025. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as a shareholder.





Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.