The News Forum – launch the ‘3-Minute History’ series - How Canada Became a Global Energy Player

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum launches a compelling new 3-minute historical info series on The News Forum. Created by historian Dr. Tammy Nemeth, the 3-minute history is a series of captivating short episodes designed to engage and inform audiences about the dramatic and often untold stories behind Canada’s rise as a global energy power.

“We’re thrilled to share these stories with Canadians this September,” said Nemeth. “Canada’s energy history is filled with exciting stories few people have heard. This series celebrates the innovative people and geopolitical energy events that have powered Canada’s growth. My goal is to help make that history relatable and inspiring for the viewer.”

The inaugural season features 15 fast-paced episodes, each approximately three minutes long, spotlighting pivotal moments in Canadian energy history. From the ground-breaking 1947 Leduc oil discovery to the 1956 Great Pipeline Debate, and the creation of national institutions like Petro-Canada, the series explores the real-life drama behind Canada's energy transformation.

Other highlights include:

The construction of the 1952 Transmountain Pipeline

The Westcoast Transmission System and northern expansion

and northern expansion Political flashpoints such as the 1980 National Energy Program

Global catalysts like the 1973 and 1979 energy crises , the Korean War , and the 1967 Arab Oil Embargo

, the , and the The impact of the Canada–U.S. Free Trade Agreement on energy policy



Told through engaging storytelling and historical visual records the 3 Minute History Canada brings to life fearless construction crews, daring entrepreneurs, and political power struggles that reshaped Canada’s economy and identity.

“This isn’t just about the past—it’s about the future,” said Nemeth. “We’re still making history today. This series will help the next generation understand the pitfalls and opportunities on our path forward based on the lessons of the past.”

“At The News Forum, we are committed to thoughtful, engaging content that empowers Canadians. '3 Minute History Canada' is exactly the kind of programming that informs and inspires. Dr. Nemeth’s work shines a light on Canada's vital role in global energy development, and we’re proud to bring it to our national audience,” said Tore Stautland, CEO The News Forum

The Broadcast debut of 3 Minute History Canada will air exclusively on The News Forum beginning September 1, 2025.

