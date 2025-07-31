Aircraft Hydraulic Pumps Market is Forecasted to Reach US$4.7 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft hydraulic pumps market size was valued at US$3.3 million in 2024, and is projected to reach US$4.7 million by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft hydraulic pumps market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$3.3 billion Market Size in 2034 US$4.7 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$45.6 billion Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Pressure Type 3000-4000 psi Leading Application Type Flight Control System Leading Technology Type Engine-Driven Pumps Leading Category Type Positive Displacement Pumps Leading End-User Type OEM Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Hydraulic Pumps Market:

The global aircraft hydraulic pumps market is segmented based on aircraft type, pressure type, application type, technology type, category type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The aircraft hydraulic pumps market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, business jet, and helicopter.

Commercial aircraft are the biggest and fastest-growing segment in the aircraft hydraulic pumps market due to several key factors that drive demand for hydraulic systems across their operations. These aircraft require hydraulic pumps for critical functions such as flight control, landing gear, braking systems, and other essential components that ensure safe and efficient flight operations. With the growth of global air travel and the expansion of airline fleets, the commercial aircraft industry continues to see an increase in the demand for hydraulic pumps for both new aircraft and as part of ongoing fleet maintenance.

Based on pressure type –

The market is segmented into airframe 3000-4000 psi and 5000 psi.

In the aircraft hydraulic pumps market, the 3000–4000 PSI pressure range is expected to maintain its dominant position due to its long-standing usage across a wide spectrum of commercial, military, and general aviation aircraft. This pressure range has become an industry standard, offering a balanced combination of power efficiency, reliability, and safety. Furthermore, a vast portion of the existing global aircraft fleet, especially in commercial aviation, still relies on hydraulic systems operating within this pressure bracket, thereby ensuring steady demand.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into flight control systems, landing gear & nose wheel steering, braking systems, thrust reversal systems, and others.

Flight control systems are expected to remain both the largest and the fastest-growing application of the aircraft hydraulic pumps market during the forecast period due to their critical role in aircraft safety, maneuverability, and performance. These systems are responsible for controlling key flight surfaces such as ailerons, elevators, rudders, and spoilers, all of which require reliable and precise hydraulic actuation to ensure smooth and responsive operation. Given the high power-to-weight ratio and responsiveness that hydraulic systems offer, they are the preferred solution in flight-critical functions across both commercial and military aircraft.

Based on technology type –

The market is segmented into engine-driven, electric motor-driven, and others.

Engine-driven pumps are anticipated to maintain their dominance in the aircraft hydraulic pumps market during the forecast period due to their proven reliability, high power output, and established use in conventional aircraft architectures. These pumps are directly connected to the aircraft’s engine and operate continuously during flight, providing a steady and powerful source of hydraulic pressure for critical systems such as flight controls, landing gear, and brakes. Their well-established integration into existing aircraft platforms, particularly in commercial and military fleets, ensures sustained demand and market share throughout the forecast timeline.

Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are both the dominant and fastest-growing end-user type in the aircraft hydraulic pumps market due to the continued production of new commercial, military, and business aircraft worldwide. As aircraft manufacturers like Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and others ramp up their production rates to meet the growing global demand for air travel and defense capabilities, the need for factory-fitted hydraulic pumps will naturally increase. Hydraulic pumps are essential for powering flight control systems, landing gear, brakes, and other critical aircraft functions, making them an integral part of OEM assembly lines.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft hydraulic pumps during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

North America is the dominant region in the aircraft hydraulic pumps market due to its well-established aerospace industry, presence of major aircraft manufacturers, and large fleet of both commercial and military aircraft.

The region is home to industry giants such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Northrop Grumman, which are key contributors to the development and production of aircraft hydraulic systems. These companies work closely with suppliers to integrate hydraulic pump technologies into a wide range of aircraft platforms, from commercial jets and cargo planes to fighter aircraft and UAVs.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for aircraft hydraulic pumps, driven by rapid growth in commercial aviation, expanding defense budgets, and increasing domestic aircraft production. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in the development of indigenous aircraft programs and modernizing their air forces, creating significant opportunities for hydraulic pump manufacturers. The surge in air passenger traffic across the region has also led to major airline fleet expansions, fueling the demand for hydraulic systems in both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft.



Aircraft Hydraulic Pumps Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The ongoing expansion of global air travel, increasing airline fleet sizes, and heightened defense procurement. The shift towards more energy-efficient, lighter, and electronically controlled systems in next-generation aircraft is prompting advancements in hydraulic pump technologies, as manufacturers aim to meet the demands for enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced weight, and improved system reliability.

The increasing focus on aircraft safety, performance, and environmental sustainability, coupled with rising aircraft production rates, is driving significant demand for advanced hydraulic pump systems.

Aerospace OEMs and suppliers are continuously innovating to meet stricter regulatory and performance standards, positioning the aircraft hydraulic pumps market for substantial growth in the years ahead.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Hydraulic Pumps Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Triumph Group

Liebherr Group

ESCO Technologies Inc. (Crissair Inc.)

AeroControlex Group

Ametek Inc.

Cascon Inc.



Related Reports:



