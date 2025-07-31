NDT Global Announces Strategic Addition of Entegra®

QUÉBEC CITY, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Global, a leading provider of advanced diagnostic inspection and integrity solutions for the energy sector, is proud to announce the acquisition of Entegra, a premium technology company specializing in Ultra-High-Resolution Magnetic Flux Leakage (UHR MFL) in-line inspection services.

This strategic union brings together two market-leading technology providers significantly enhancing NDT Global’s service portfolio, strengthening its growing position in the gas pipeline market, and reinforcing its continued commitment to delivering the best data driven insights and high-performance integrity solutions. Together, NDT Global and Entegra are affirming their stance in redefining the future of pipeline integrity. By harnessing the power of technology, the complimentary services will act as an enabler for safer, more cost-effective pipeline operations, empowering customers with the insights needed to make smarter, faster decisions for their assets.

The combination of NDT ILI, Dynamic Risk, and now Entegra brings together highly complementary technology platforms in ultrasonic testing (UT), Acoustic Resonance (ART), UHR MFL, and data management solutions, creating a unique set of solutions for pipeline operators seeking best-in-class data-driven inspection, diagnostic, and integrity services across a diverse asset base.

“This is a pivotal moment for NDT Global,” said Martin Thériault, CEO and Chairman of NDT Global. “Entegra’s entrepreneurial spirit, technical leadership and excellence, and deep market knowledge make them an ideal fit for our joint vision going forward. The company will work on accelerating the development of next-generation inspection technologies and, in return, deliver an even greater value to customers through enhanced service offerings and global reach."

Paul Cooper, President of NDT Global, highlights “The addition of Entegra’s market-leading capabilities to our portfolio allows us to offer a broader, more integrated suite of solutions to our clients. It also helps us to better serve the growing needs of the gas pipeline sector, where Entegra has built a strong reputation for innovation and reliability. All in all, the merged entities will accelerate our joint growth journey based on technology and innovation. It’s a bold step forward in our mission to deepen partnerships and lead the industry with innovation that protects what matters most.”

“I can’t thank Amberjack Capital enough for their direction and support the past 10 years, and I’m really excited about what we’re going to achieve in the next phase of our growth story as we bring together the two best brands in in-line-inspection” said Mark Olson, Chairman and CEO, Entegra. “Our purpose, our ‘Why’ if you will, is to make better every pipeline with which we interact, and this deal accelerates that quest by several years.”

The combined entity will benefit from expanded international reach and the ability to deliver joint UT and MFL scopes, axial and now circumferential, to valued clients. This move also supports NDT Global’s and Entegra’s long-term vision of becoming the most trusted partner in pipeline integrity management.

The transaction was made possible through the continued support of Novacap, the majority shareholder of NDT Global, alongside La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), and NDT Global as well as Entegra founders and executives. Before today’s announcement, Entegra was owned by Amberjack Capital Partners as well as a group of co-founders led by Mark Olson, who played a pivotal role in building the company’s reputation for innovation and excellence in the MFL space. As part of the transaction, the NDT Global and Entegra founders and key management will remain shareholders of the combined company.

"We are thrilled to unite two leading innovators in the ILI industry, combining world-class technology platforms and talented teams. This partnership enhances NDT’s ability to serve customers and uphold the integrity of critical infrastructure globally. We are proud to continue our partnership with Martin, Paul and the NDT team, and we warmly welcome Mark and the entire Entegra family as we work together to build a stronger, more impactful business together” added David Lewin, Lead Senior Partner Novacap.

“NDT Global has distinguished itself through its ability to innovate and develop state-of-the-art solutions, becoming a global reference in the integrity and inspection services industry,” adds Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at La Caisse. “With this investment, La Caisse is strengthening NDT Global's ambitious growth strategy through both equity and debt financing — building on our recent support to unlock the company’s full potential.”

Jason Turowsky, Managing Partner of Amberjack Capital Partners, said “Amberjack is proud to have supported Entegra's exceptional growth, driven by its talented team and commitment to innovation. We are confident the combination with NDT Global will propel further advancements in pipeline integrity solutions, benefiting clients globally. We congratulate Mark and the Entegra team and look forward to their continued success.”

McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisors to NDT Global, while Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to NDT Global.

Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to Entegra, while Baird acted as its exclusive financial advisor.

ABOUT NDT GLOBAL

NDT Global is the leading provider of in-line diagnostic solutions, integrity management and subsea robotics solutions, offering advanced data insights and services that ensure the safety and longevity of energy-sector infrastructure assets. Recognized as the forerunner in ultrasonic inspection innovations—including Pulse Echo, Pitch-and-Catch, Phased Array, and Acoustic Resonance (ART Scan) technologies — the company continues to push technological advancement and the introduction of revolutionary new inspection technologies, including gas pipelines, to ensure the safety of its customers’ critical assets. NDT Global employs approximately 880 people. Learn more at www.ndt-global.com.

ABOUT ENTEGRA

Recognized as the industry-leading, trusted supplier of in-line inspection services for corrosion, 3rd party damage, pipe grade classification, hard spot assessment, and for assessing the effectiveness of cathodic protection systems for oil and gas pipelines, Entegra provides the most thorough, clear, and nuanced knowledge about the condition of pipelines inspected. The Company offers ultra-high resolution axial MFL, circumferential MFL, Caliper, low-field, GPS mapping, and cathodic protection current mapping services for critical energy infrastructure. Learn more at www.entegrasolutions.com.

ABOUT NOVACAP

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$11 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information, please visit: https://novacapcorp.com.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec’s economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2024, La Caisse’s net assets totaled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT AMBERJACK CAPITAL PARTNERS

Amberjack Capital is a private equity firm that invests in and partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to build market leaders serving the industrial, infrastructure and environmental services end markets. Often the first institutional investor in founder-led companies, Amberjack has a particular focus on supporting high performing companies undertaking strategic or transformative initiatives. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the firm has raised $2.1 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006 and has invested in over 50 companies.

