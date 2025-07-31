LYNO Launches Early Bird Presale Phase with 16 Million Tokens at $0.050





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO, a decentralized cross-chain arbitrage protocol powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has officially launched the Early Bird phase of its token presale. This initial phase is offering 16 million $LYNO tokens at the price of $0.050 per token. Once this allocation is sold out, the next phase will see the token price increase to $0.055. This announcement marks the beginning of LYNO’s public sale process as it aims to distribute 28% of its total token supply through a seven-phase community presale.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in LYNO’s roadmap as it prepares for its official platform deployment. The project’s token sale structure is designed to progressively increase the token price at each stage, incentivizing early participation and distributing value to early supporters.

Purpose-Built Arbitrage Protocol for DeFi

LYNO is engineered to automate cross-chain arbitrage opportunities across fragmented decentralized finance (DeFi) markets. Its infrastructure enables users to benefit from price inefficiencies across different blockchain networks, executing profitable trades without requiring any manual intervention. The platform supports over 15 EVM-compatible chains, maximizing market coverage and arbitrage scope.

The protocol operates on a four-layer architectural model: Data, AI, Execution, and Settlement. This layered system allows LYNO to constantly monitor real-time price feeds, apply machine learning algorithms to identify profitable opportunities, and execute trades using smart contracts and flash loans. This approach aims to deliver high-speed execution and accuracy, setting the stage for a more efficient decentralized trading environment.

Integration with Leading Blockchain Bridges

LYNO’s design includes compatibility with several of the leading cross-chain messaging and liquidity bridges. This includes integration with LayerZero, Axelar, Wormhole, and others, which ensures seamless capital movement across networks. By using these bridges, LYNO can minimize slippage, reduce latency, and increase transaction success rates in arbitrage operations. These integrations are essential for real-time cross-chain trading, enabling LYNO to maintain its operational speed and accuracy across diverse DeFi markets.

Utility and Tokenomics

The $LYNO token is central to the protocol's operation. It will serve multiple functions within the LYNO ecosystem, including:

Governance participation : Token holders can vote on protocol upgrades, fee structures, and future proposals.

: Token holders can vote on protocol upgrades, fee structures, and future proposals. Staking : Users can stake tokens to receive a share of the protocol’s profits.

: Users can stake tokens to receive a share of the protocol’s profits. Tool access: Holders can unlock AI-based real-time analytics and arbitrage monitoring tools.



LYNO has implemented a multi-layered tokenomic model designed to align user incentives with the long-term success of the platform. Key features include:

Buyback and burn mechanisms to support price stability and reduce circulating supply.

to support price stability and reduce circulating supply. Liquidity mining incentives for early liquidity providers.

for early liquidity providers. Revenue sharing model distributing up to 60% of platform fees to stakers and participants.



These mechanisms are intended to increase transparency, support decentralization, and maintain consistent user engagement. The project has been audited by Cyberscope, further enhancing its credibility and focus on smart contract security.

How to Participate in the Presale

Investors who wish to take part in the Early Bird presale can do so by connecting their wallets—such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or any WalletConnect-compatible wallet—to the LYNO presale platform at https://lyno.ai/#presale. The supported payment options for purchasing $LYNO tokens include ETH, USDC, and USDT. Tokens purchased during the presale will be claimable after the conclusion of all presale phases.

This Early Bird phase is time-sensitive and available on a first-come, first-served basis. After the initial 16 million tokens are sold, the token price will increase from $0.050 to $0.055 in the next stage. This price progression will continue through the subsequent rounds, designed to reward early contributors before the token listing on exchanges.

Building a Transparent and Automated DeFi Future

LYNO is part of a new wave of DeFi protocols aiming to reduce inefficiencies and human error in the arbitrage trading process. By leveraging artificial intelligence, cross-chain compatibility, and fully automated systems, LYNO introduces an alternative to manual DeFi trading strategies.

With increasing fragmentation in liquidity across blockchains and growing interest in interoperable DeFi solutions, LYNO’s protocol arrives at a time when seamless arbitrage execution is becoming increasingly important. The LYNO platform aims to help users unlock value from market inefficiencies while offering governance and income opportunities via staking and community engagement.

About LYNO

LYNO is an AI-powered, decentralized cross-chain arbitrage protocol built to automate real-time profitable trades across multiple EVM-compatible chains. The protocol is designed to optimize DeFi trading by offering speed, transparency, and efficiency while leveraging powerful AI technologies and smart contract automation. LYNO’s infrastructure is compatible with top bridge solutions, making it a versatile and forward-looking solution for decentralized arbitrage.

For More Information, Please Visit:

Contact:

LYNO AI

Email: contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f1c0f27-b1f5-4966-b736-ef6709c13738

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88ca5dde-10a7-4491-b8c2-fd5abf715a3a