Ethan Leonard, MD MBA, named senior vice president for the Hospital Based Specialties Center of Excellence

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s National Hospital welcomes Ethan Leonard, MD, MBA, as the new senior vice president for the Hospital Based Specialties (HBS) Center of Excellence. In this role, Dr. Leonard will collaborate with senior leadership to guide the center’s operational, financial, strategic and academic priorities.

“Dr. Leonard brings with him a proven track record of operational excellence, clinical leadership and a deep commitment to pediatric medicine,” said David Wessel, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Children’s National. “His collaborative approach and focus on continuous improvement will be instrumental as we continue advancing the HBS Center of Excellence to better serve our patients and families.”

Dr. Leonard has served for over a decade as the chief medical officer (CMO) of Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. For the past two years, he has also served as the CMO for MacDonald Women’s Hospital. He is the vice chair of Clinical Operations for the Case Western Reserve University Department of Pediatrics. He has deep experience improving operations, including productivity, patient flow and length of stay.

“It’s an honor to join Children’s National and contribute to its longstanding tradition of excellence in patient care, innovation, and academic medicine,” said Dr. Leonard. “With more than a decade of leadership in pediatric hospital operations and a deep commitment to clinical education and research, I’m excited to collaborate with the outstanding team at Children’s National to advance care for children and families across the region and beyond.”

Dr. Leonard completed his residency, chief residency and a fellowship in pediatric infectious disease at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. He remains an active clinician educator and professor of Pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He is a fellow of both the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Infectious Disease Society of America.

He has served on the Clinical Advisory Committee of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society and the editorial board of PREP Infectious Diseases for the AAP. His academic work focuses on infections in newborns, antimicrobial stewardship and vaccine immunology.

About Children’s National Hospital

