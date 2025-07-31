PRESS RELEASE





Paris, 31st July 2025





2025 FIRST HALF RESULTS :

MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES DELIVERS SOLID GROWTH

Mobilize Financial Services records a progression in new financing by 3.8% in the first semester of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This performance reflects a rise in the average amount financed and the commercial dynamics of Renault Group’s brands, Nissan and Mitsubishi, supported by a robust growth in registrations.

With a progression of pre-tax profit by 9.7%, Mobilize Financial Services confirms the relevance of its strategy and its commitment to more sustainable mobility, in line with new uses.

This performance confirms Mobilize Financial Services’ ability to efficiently support the strategy of its automotive partners, while meeting the expectations of customers in quest of flexible and competitive financing solutions.

KEY INDICATORS

Commercial performance1

The amount of new financing progresses by 3.8% compared to the first semester of 2024, driven by a sustained commercial dynamic.





632,994 contracts were financed in the first semester of 2025, a slight increase in volume compared to the same period of the previous year (+0.8%).





The penetration rate on electric vehicles reached 43.9% at the end of June 2025, a positive difference of 6.5 points compared to other motorization.





Financial performance

The Average Performing Assets (APAs) register a growth of 7.3% compared to the end of June 2024, confirming the robustness of the portfolio.





The Net Banking Income progressed by 5.3% over one year, to reach 1,132 million euros in the first semester of 2025.





The pre-tax income of the group increased to 607 million euros, increasing by 9.7% compared to the first semester of 2024.





“In the beginning of the year 2025, we reaffirmed our ambition to support our customers as they transition to more sustainable mobility, by offering products and services in line with new uses. The half-year results support the robustness of our economic model and concretely illustrate our commitment to driving more responsible mobility, fully aligned with the ambitions of Renault Group”, declares Martin Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize Financial Services.

A SUSTAINED COMMERCIAL DYNAMIC, IN A RECOVERING MARKET

In an automotive market with slight progression by 0.7%, the volumes of Renault Group, Nissan and Mitsubishi reached 1.19 million vehicles, increasing by 2.3% compared to the first semester of 2024. In this context, Mobilize Financial Services records a growth of its new financing by 3.8% (excluding cards and personal loans), for a total of 11.1 billion euros, driven by an increase in registrations and increases of the average financed amount.

Excluding companies consolidated by equity method, the overall penetration rate stands at 39.6%, slightly down by 0.4 point compared to the same period of last year. The penetration rate on electrified vehicles, as for it, reaches 43.9% at the end of June 2025, +6.5 points compared to other types of motorization.

In total, 632,994 new contracts were financed in the first semester of 2025, an almost stable volume (+0.8 %) compared to 2024. The financing activity of used vehicles recorded a slight decrease by 0.4% with 153,759 contracts financed.

Benefitting from a growing operational leasing market, Mobilize Lease&Co financed in the first semester of 2025, 120,039 operational leasing contracts for private and professional customers and reached a fleet under management of 655,000 vehicles, representing a growth by 4% compared to the first semester of 2024.

The Average Performing Assets (APAs) reached 58.9 billion euros, increasing by 7.3% compared to the first semester of 2024. APAs related to customer activity (private and professional) rose to 47.4 billion euros (+7%), whereas those related to dealership activity progressed by 8.6% to each 11.5 billion euros.

Finally, 1.8 million insurance and service contracts were sold during the semester, confirming the relevance of the additional offers proposed by Mobilize Financial Services.

A ROBUST FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND A DIVERSIFIED RE-FINANCING STRATEGY

In the first semester of 2025, the Net Banking Income (NBI) of Mobilize Financial Services amounted to 1,132 million euros, increasing by 5.3 % compared to the end of 2024. This performance is mainly the result of an improvement in the financial margin as well as the growth of outstanding loans.

The operating costs reached 389 million euros, increasing by 24 million euros compared to last year. This change is explained by the present of non-recurring items having reduced the expenses in the first semester of 2024. Reported to the Average Productive Assets, operating expenses remain stable at 1.33%.

The pre-tax income stands at 607 million euros, against 553 million, one year earlier, a progression by 9.7 %, driven by the rise of NBI. The share of income from associate companies progressed slightly by +0.9 million euros.

In a context marked by investor caution in the face of economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the group raised 1.3 billion euros on the bond market in the first semester of 2025. Three public issued were carried out:

2 senior bonds in Euros of 850 million euros (3 years) and 500 million euros (5 years, Green Bond)

1 Tier subordinated debt issue of 500 million euros



This latest transaction enables expending the maturity profile of the subordinated debt and falls within an active capital management strategy, aiming to maintain a solid financial structure and robust safety margins. Besides, the subsidiaries of the group in Argentina, Brazil, Korea, Morocco and Poland raised a total of 500 million euros on local bond markets.

In the securitization market, the group placed 624 million euros in automobile loan-backed securities via its German branch. Private securitization transactions in the United States (automobile loans) and in Germany (leasing) saw their revolving period extended by two years.

Finally, the savings collection activity, launched in 2012 and present in seven European countries (France, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherland and Poland) continues to play a key role in the diversification of financing sources. The deposits collected reached 30.5 billion euros representing 49.1% of net assets at the end of June 2025.

1 The factoring contracts for short-term rental companies were excluded from 2025 onwards. These contracts represented 32,000 contracts in the first half of 2024, representing a positive impact of 2.8 points on the penetration rate. A hypothetical calculated based on the 2024 figures.

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations over 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and over 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2023 and sold 3,7 million service contracts.

At the end of June 2025, average earning assets stood at58.9 billion euros of financing and the pre-tax income at 607 million Euros.

Since 2012, the group has deployed deposits collecting activity in several countries. At the end of June 2025, the net amount of deposits collected represented 30.5 billion euros, representing 49.1% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

