SONY Joins the AR Alliance to Advance the Future of Augmented Reality Wearable Devices

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR Alliance announces that SONY has joined the alliance as an associate member.

The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem. Diverse organizations across the expanding, global AR ecosystem work together through The AR Alliance to speed innovation and breakthrough technologies and processes for building AR wearables and devices that create meaningful and positive experiences for users.

“We are building AR together” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of The AR Alliance and Director of Strategic Marketing, STMicroelectronics. “The promise of AR and its potential market are so vast that there is ample room for all our member companies, and stakeholders, to succeed together. The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain as well as accelerating innovation. We are pleased to welcome Magic Leap to the AR Alliance and to join us in this important work and bring their technology leadership to help enable the AR market.”

The AR Alliance Founding Members comprise STMicroelectronics, META, Essilor Luxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, MICROOLED, Google, and Qualcomm.

Organizations of every size and in any sector of the ecosystem are respected, heard, and supported in The AR Alliance’s non-competitive, collaborative environment. Flexible membership levels remove barriers to access, enabling companies of varying stages of maturity and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in The AR Alliance, please visit www.thearalliance.org.

SONY is a global leader in advanced imaging and display technologies, driving high-fidelity Augmented Reality (AR) and immersive entertainment experiences. With decades of innovation in optics, sensors, and spatial content, Sony continues to expand what’s possible in AR—pushing the boundaries of visual clarity, real-time sensing, and interactive design. Its next-generation AR solutions integrate proprietary displays, cutting-edge sensors, and powerful content platforms to create lifelike, engaging experiences for creators and consumers worldwide. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sony operates a global network of research and development centers advancing the future of AR and immersive technologies.

