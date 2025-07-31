In response to the rise in injection attacks, technology company Facephi takes action to strengthen and secure digital identity processes

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent months, the country has witnessed how vast amounts of personal data — including sensitive information linked to official documents — have been exposed and begun circulating freely online. Millions of records accessible to virtually anyone. These types of breaches, combined with the growing sophistication of tools capable of generating high-precision fake images and videos, have created a perfect storm for digital identity fraud.

In response, Facephi, experts in verified digital identity, has launched a new feature: Advanced Injection Defense. This solution brings together artificial intelligence, forensic image analysis, and multilayered protection to detect and block injection attacks — even those using AI-generated content or deepfakes.

"The challenge is no longer just confirming whether a person is who they claim to be, but also ensuring that what we see hasn’t been tampered with beforehand. Our technology was specifically designed to address this new wave of threats, without compromising the user experience,” the Facephi team explains.

The solution offers advanced detection of injection attacks, device emulation, and manipulation of capture channels, using forensic algorithms and AI to verify the authenticity of each image in real time. It evaluates not only the visual content but also how it was captured — detecting signs of alteration, simulation, or replacement of the original source.

Now available as part of Facephi’s Behavioral Biometrics solution, Advanced Injection Defense can be seamlessly integrated into new user onboarding processes, as well as into the authentication of existing users. It ensures compliance with regulatory standards while meeting the highest security requirements across sectors such as banking, healthcare, telecommunications, and public administration.

In an increasingly exposed environment — where a single breach can put millions of identities at risk — guaranteeing the authenticity of every digital interaction is no longer optional: it’s essential. Advanced Injection Defense aims to restore trust by securing each step of the process with world-class technology developed by industry experts.

Press Contact: prensa@facephi.com

