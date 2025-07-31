Announcing Avery Prendergast’s Participation in the Successful Farmers of Salem Internship Program





WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers of Salem (FOS), a regional mutual insurance company specializing in insurance for home and business owners, is pleased to announce Avery Prendergast’s successful participation in their internship program. Graduating from Levittown’s Neshaminy High School, Ms. Prendergast is completing a degree in both Legal Studies and Risk Management & Insurance with Temple University of Philadelphia. She is looking forward to a December 2025 graduation. When asked how her interest in RMI came about, Avery said, “I became interested in RMI when I took the Introduction to Risk Management class at Temple. It reminded me of torts, which was something I had studied at Bucks County Community College while in the Paralegal program. It mixed well with my Legal Studies major, so I decided to take both majors.”

Of the Intern Delaware program, Ms. Prendergast said, “ID has introduced me to industries, and people that I would never have gotten the opportunity to meet. It is a great program that shows you how easy it is to get involved and get things done in this wonderful state. ID has provided unique opportunities like visiting Legislative Hall, meeting past and present senators, networking with other interns in a variety of industries, and learning from senior executives and other professionals firsthand.” With only one more semester left, Avery is excited to settle into a career and is making the most out of her summer with Farmers. In her free time, she enjoys reading novels, watching movies with friends, and camping with her family.

When asked “Why Farmers?”, Ms. Prendergast said, “I have had an amazing time working at Farmers of Salem this summer. Transitioning from working retail and being a student, to working a 9-5 was daunting, but everyone was so welcoming and kind that it became an easier process. FOS has a great environment where my voice matters. I am seen as a person and not just an employee. I have been tasked with real projects and work that make each day feel productive and meaningful.” Avery added, “With the rotational internship, I have been able to go through multiple departments and learn the ins and outs of the business. There have been so many lightbulb moments when I am learning something new and connecting the dots to something else in another department. I have learned so much that will help me with my final college courses and my future career.”

Temple University uniquely hosts Actuarial Science and Risk Management & Insurance degree programs. Dr. Drennan, Chair of Risk, Actuarial Science, and Legal Studies at Temple University, along with his team, challenge students through thought-provoking course work while setting the bar quite high.

Elizabeth Dean, Human Resources Director for Farmers of Salem said, “The difference with Farmers of Salem’s internship program, compared to other insurance companies, is that we ask interns to roll up their sleeves and get to work alongside our tenured team members. This job-shadowing approach has allowed interns to gain first-hand experiences as they rotate through the various departments of the organization. Our employees enjoy mentoring the interns, not only to share their knowledge, but to learn from interns that have been so well prepared by Temple.” Added by Jim Reagan, CPCU, Vice President Product & Regulatory Compliance, “Asking our interns to get down to business and work alongside our valued employees is precisely what sets our internship experience apart. This process has been validated by our intern feedback.”

About Farmers of Salem

Founded in 1851, and located on the Riverfront in Wilmington DE, Farmers of Salem provides insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland through a network of independent agents. Rated A- Excellent by A.M. Best Company and a Financial Stability Rating of A Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. “We pride ourselves in providing Superior Service with Personal Attention,” says Kim Lorenzini, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development.

For more information about Farmers of Salem, visit www.farmersofsalem.com

As a mutual corporation, fundamentally rooted in serving our community, we engage in corporate philanthropy, giving annually to an array of organizations and causes. Through our giving, in local markets where we have a presence, Farmers of Salem has supported educational development, physical education, and health and wellness programs that provide communities in most need with essential services, opportunities to improve the quality of their lives and provide them with assets to create a better future.

